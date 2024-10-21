OnePlus 13 is arriving early this year; it already has a launch date

What you need to know

OnePlus 13 has an early launch date for the Chinese region this year.

The flagship phone is releasing on October 31 in China, which is couple of months earlier than its predecessor launch.

While the OnePlus 13's design is revealed already, it is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, and a new BOE X2 screen.

OnePlus is bringing its most loved flagship early this year, even earlier than the predecessor model. The company has teased the OnePlus 13 already, and now it has a launch date as early as the end of this month.

According to the OnePlus website listing, the OnePlus 13 will launch on October 31 in China, much earlier than the predecessor's OnePlus 12 launch last December in the country. It was quickly followed by a global launch early this year.

The tendency to launch flagships early has been widely seen over the past couple of years, and this year, it appears more significant than before. Qualcomm usually launches its flagship Snapdragon chipset (Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 this year) in the fourth quarter of every year. OEM makers like Xiaomi and OnePlus are usually the early adopters of the flagship processor as they launch their flagships by the end of the quarter, at least in China first.

However, OnePlus is going ahead with the flagship launch way early this time, making it one of the quickest Android flagship phone launches. The bridge between the two flagship models is hardly ten months. This tendency is familiar to the company because it used to launch a slightly upgraded flagship phone under the popular T-series.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

As for the launch teaser, the OnePlus 13 is already revealed by the company — and thanks to previous render leaks and real-life images, we already know what the company's upcoming flagship looks like.

Unlike its predecessor, the OnePlus 13 will have slightly flatter sides and rounded corners. The frame appears to be made of Titanium, similar to its counterparts. As per the teased images, the device will likely be seen in black, blue, and white finishes.

The camera visor, however, looks no different than the previous iteration. Still, the Hasselblad branding is moved and engraved to the device's back instead of being incorporated in the camera visor. By its looks, we might see an all-new OnePlus flagship, as the flatter frame appears to be playing a significant role in terms of design.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

As for the expected specs, previous leaks and benchmark tests have indicated that it will have a 6.8-inch flat screen produced by BOE, which is dubbed the X2 screen. It will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, and the device is tipped to incorporate up to 24GB of RAM.

The leaked benchmarks have also confirmed interesting performance scores, and with the early launch, OnePlus could be setting the benchmark first for other Android phones to compete in the following months.