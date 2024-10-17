These alleged OnePlus 13 images might've confirmed some changes

What you need to know

A supposed rendering of the OnePlus 13 surfaced, showcasing a previously rumored change to its circular camera array and (perhaps) a textured back panel.

Another image, which is an alleged live image, shows off the device in white.

The OnePlus 13 may pick up a new BOE "X2 screen" at 6.8 inches with 2K resolution.

Images of the OnePlus 13 surface and point us toward a few design changes for the next flagship.

The latest rumors are two-pronged, with known X tipster OnLeaks showcasing a rendering of the phone alongside a real-life image. The first image shows the phone in a seemingly official capacity against a blackwood beam. The supposed rendering displays the phone with a familiar rear design; however, the circular camera array differs slightly from the OnePlus 12.

For one, it seems the LED flash has found its way into the array, instead of sitting as an outlier top left. Moreover, this is likely due to the other design change, which removes the shiny "hinge" piece. It was more aesthetical than anything as the piece "connected" the array to the shiny OnePlus 12 frame.

With it gone, the OnePlus 13's rear array sits on its own and its apparent Hasselblad camera branding sits outside the housing, too. The device's predecessor offered a smooth "matte" backing, but the OnePlus 13's version seems textured.

Perhaps another change is the lack of curvature with the phone's back panel. It seems relatively straightforward until it hits the corners. Then, the device flattens out on the sides with rounded corners.

OnLeaks tacked on a supposed live image of the next OnePlus phone alongside the rumored OPPO Find X8. This photo shows the phone in white, and with a better glimpse at that slight camera array change.

Alleged first #OnePlus13 picture currently spreading over Chinese social media... pic.twitter.com/bBeNkVDrU5October 17, 2024

This alleged look at the OnePlus 13's rear panel echoes what we heard in March about that "hinge." The tipster stated the Chinese OEM was moving to remove that side piece that connected the camera housing to the side rails. Having the "hinge" there didn't harm anything, though it's likely OnePlus is looking to give the device a (small) refresh.

Earlier this month, OnePlus head, Li Jie showed off a new BOE display called the "X2 screen." Jie shared an image of this new display, but rumors quickly surfaced from other sources, claiming it could measure 6.8 inches with a 2K resolution. Enjoyable brightness and outstanding streamed HDR content are also expected as OnePlus leaned on BOE for a previous device.

Other internal leaks claim the OnePlus 13 will feature 24GB of RAM. Early rumors claim this device will be the only one to offer such a large memory size. What's more, this 24GB variant could be the device's top configuration — and a price jump for it is expected. The OnePlus 13 will likely rock Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC and launch earlier this time.