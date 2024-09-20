The OnePlus 13 could offer something no other flagship phone will

What you need to know

Rumors claim the OnePlus 13 could offer a 24GB RAM configuration option; however, the leaks don't state if it'll be joined by additional storage.

The Weibo tipster added the OnePlus 13 could provide that additional configuration option at a higher cost, but failed to deliver an estimate.

The OnePlus 13 has been confirmed for an October launch by the company's president.

Rumors are beginning to surface about the next OnePlus flagship phone and its potential toll on consumers' wallets.

Rumors alleged by known Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station (DCS) suggest the OnePlus 13 will arrive with 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM (via GSMArena). The tipster states the company's next phone "is the only one" of the next wave of flagships to feature such a high amount of memory.

The post adds that the amount of memory will remain consistent "for the whole series." It's unclear if this is eluding toward the OnePlus 13R or not. So, we'll have to take this particular statement with a grain of salt.

That's not all as DCS states this extra RAM option could come at a cost — for the customer. Rumors claim the top configuration of the OnePlus 13 "will be higher this time."

Unfortunately, DCS doesn't give a ballpark estimate of what we could expect in terms of price this time. The OnePlus 12 launched in January for $799 at its base 12/256GB configuration and at $899 for its max 16/512GB option. A 24GB RAM is typically paired with a 1TB storage buddy. These rumors don't suggest such a thing; however, it doesn't stop us from wondering if the OnePlus 13 could push $1,000 considering the recent rumors.

(Image credit: Digital Chat Station / Weibo)

Following rumors of an earlier OnePlus launch, the company's president recently confirmed that the 13 series will arrive in October. Leaked benchmarks show that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 inside the OnePlus 13 achieves astonishing power levels that are higher than even the iPhone 16's Apple A18 chip. OnePlus president Louis Lee teased the 13's power, stating it can run Hoyoverse's Genshin Impact at 120fps

Other leaks claim the OnePlus 13 could give consumers enough power to get them going with a 6,000mAh battery. Those rumors added that the company could chuck in 100W wired fast charging alongside 50W wireless charging strength. The latter was previously rumored to skip the 13; however, rumors are now pulling us in the opposite direction.

Photography rumors purport the OnePlus 13 could take its auxiliary lenses up to 50MP (ultrawide/periscope). We'll have to see how all of this pans out in October. Qualcomm is expected to host its annual Summit that same month, meaning the OnePlus 13 could launch shortly after.