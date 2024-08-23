New OPPO Find X8 leak shows promising specs, suggests early launch

What you need to know

A new leak reveals interesting specs of OPPO Find X8 and X8 Pro models.

Both models will purportedly sport large displays, one with a flat screen and the other featuring a micro-curved screen.

The OPPO Find X8 Pro model will have a large 5700mAh battery with 100W fast charge support.

After the successful launch of the Find X7 Ultra and other Find X7 models early this year, OPPO is probably gearing up for the successor, the Find X8 series. A new leak now reveals what the company has to offer with the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro models.

The leak comes from prominent tipster Yogesh Brar, who collaborated with Smartprix. The publication has released significant specs of the aforementioned models along with a tentative launch timeframe.

We could see Oppo Find X8 launch in Global markets by OctoberFind X8 Ultra launch early next yearAugust 21, 2024

According to the tipster, the OPPO Find X8 and the Find X8 Pro will sport 6.7-inch and 6.8-inch displays, respectively. Both feature a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. However, the vanilla model comes with a flat screen, whereas the Pro model will have a micro-curved screen.

Other similarities between devices include the Dimensity 9400 SoC, a step up from the previous Dimensity 9300 chip seen on OPPO Find X7. The camera setup will likely be similar as well, including a 50MP primary sensor next to a 50MP ultrawide angle lens and a 3x telephoto lens. The Pro model will have another 10x periscopic telephoto lens.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The battery capacities on both OPPO phones seem similar, too: 5600mAh for the Find X8 and 5700mAh for the Pro variant. Regardless, these two phones support 100W super-fast charging speeds.

The tipster further notes that both devices will sport a glass body and come in White, Black, and Blue colorways. However, the vanilla model will also be Pink, which appears to be the ongoing trend, as the recent Pixel 9 phones also come in several shades of Pink for the first time.

While OPPO launched the predecessor Find X7 series for the Chinese region early this year, the company is likely gearing up for the Chinese launch soon, per the tipster. The Find X8 is rumored to have an October global launch, while the launch of the Pro model is yet to be determined. Also, according to the tipster, there is no word on the Ultra model yet, except for the tentative launch of early next year.