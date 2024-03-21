Details leak about MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 answer to Qualcomm

What you need to know

Information has leaked about which cores MediaTek could pack into its upcoming Dimensity 9400 flagship SoC.

Rumors suggest it could offer Cortex-X5, Cortex-X4, and Cortex-A7 cores, but its exact CPU layout is still unknown.

Previous rumors detailed its early benchmark scores, which saw MediaTek's chip beat Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 in one of the two tests.

Information on MediaTek's upcoming response to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 has leaked, showing us how the competition might shake down.

According to Digital Chat Station (DCS) on Weibo, MediaTek's next flagship SoC may feature Cortex-X5, Cortex-X4, and Cortex-A7 cores (via WCCFtech). DCS didn't go into detail about the chip's CPU layout, though there is some speculation.

The publication suggests the Dimensity 9400 could feature five X5 cores, three X4 cores, and four A7xx cores. We're still left wondering what speeds the Dimensity 9400 could clock in at.

The Weibo post concluded with rumors about MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 Plus SoC. DCS states the chip could offer a "super-large" Cortex-X4 at 3.4GHz. The chip may also launch in May.

If the rumors are true, it seems as though MediaTek is ditching the idea of efficiency cores for its flagship Soc — like last year. However, the chip could offer further leaps over its predecessor, considering the speculation behind the inclusion of X5 cores. The Dimensity 9300 delivered four Arm Cortex-X4 cores and four Cortex-A720 cores.

Previous rumors about the upcoming flagship chip suggest it will be built off a 3nm process instead of the last-gen's 4nm process. Moreover, early leaked benchmark results suggest it could outperform Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. It was rumored in February that the Dimensity 9400 achieved a 2776 score on the single-core test and a score of 11,739 on the multicore test.

It's wise to take these results with caution until we know officially during the chip's official launch. Qualcomm's chip is expected to debut featuring its stronger Oryon cores, so that's another aspect to be aware of.

Meanwhile, MediaTek recently optimized their Dimensity 9300 and 8300 chips for Gemini Nano's capabilities in conjunction with Google. While the former was designed with generative AI in mind, further tuning ensured Google's latest AI model could work seamlessly on devices with the previously mentioned chips.

Considering this, perhaps we can expect more AI influence in MediaTek's upcoming reveal. The company isn't expected to debut its Dimensity 9400 chip until later this year, potentially in October.