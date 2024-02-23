MediaTek optimizes Dimensity chips for Gemini Nano

What you need to know

MediaTek said that it designed the Dimensity 9300 and 8300 systems-on-a-chip with artificial intelligence in mind.

Now, MediaTek is announcing that Google's Gemini Nano model can run on-device using Dimensity 9300 and 8300 processors.

Both MediaTek's NeuroPilot toolkit and the Dimensity 9300 and 8300's APU made running Gemini Nano possible.

Last year, MediaTek touted the artificial intelligence capabilities of its Dimensity 9300 and 8300 systems-on-a-chip. Now, the company revealed that it has worked with Google to support and optimize Gemini Nano on Dimensity 9300 and 8300 phones, it said in a press release. Smartphone manufacturers and developers can now make use of on-device AI features powered by the Gemini Nano model.

MediaTek was careful to note the Dimensity 9300 and 8300 chips' integrated APU and NueroPilot AI platform. These were a future-proofing effort at the time, but it has enabled real AI features with Gemini Nano support. The move comes as major smartphone OEMs, such as Samsung and Google, emphasize on-device and could-based AI features on their best phones.

"As part of our ongoing investment in creating ecosystems necessary to ensure a strong future for AI," the company wrote, "MediaTek and Google have worked together to successfully integrate and optimize Gemini Nano, Google’s Large Language Model (LLM) designed to bring on-device Generative AI to smartphones, so it can run effectively and efficiently on the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 and 8300 chipsets. "

MediaTek also noted what it views as the benefits of on-device AI processing, such as "seamless performance, greater privacy, better security and reliability, lower latency, the ability to work in areas with little to no connectivity, and lower operation cost."

While the cost savings mostly benefit the companies, MediaTek is absolutely right that on-device AI is more private and more reliable than cloud-based processing. Instead of having to use cloud servers for AI features, the phones can now use Gemini Nano. It's the smallest large language model (LLM) from Google, announced last year, and it was designed specifically for smartphones.

Notable devices that feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC:

Vivo X100 series

Oppo Find X7 series

Tecno Phantom V2 Fold

iQOO Neo 9 Pro



Notable devices that feature the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 SoC:

Oppo Reno 12

Xiaomi Redmi K70E

Poco X6 Pro 5G

While there aren't a lot of phones using MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 and 8300 systems-on-a-chip, this announcement still holds a lot of weight. It means that you won't need a smartphone with a Qualcomm, Samsung, or Google chip inside to access valuable AI features.

This is great news for owners of flagship phones powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset, like the Vivo X100 and the Oppo Find X7 series. However, it might be even better news for budget and midrange smartphone owners using the Dimensity 8300 processor.

MediaTek and Google are planning to release an APK for the Dimensity 9300 and 8300 systems-on-a-chip with Gemini Nano support. With this APK, developers, and smartphone manufacturers can work together to bring on-device Gemini Nano support to Dimensity 9300 and 8300 devices. No official date or timing information has been revealed on that front yet.