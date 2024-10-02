The OnePlus 13 display may have just been officially revealed

What you need to know

OnePlus China head Li Jie Louis showcases BOE's upcoming display, which will likely be used for the OnePlus 13.

The display will likely measure 6.82 inches and be curved on all sides.

The OnePlus 13 is also rumored to launch soon after this month's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is revealed.

The OnePlus 13 is expected to launch later this year, and while leaks have been surfacing online, the company has shown off what will likely be the phone's display.

OnePlus China head Li Jie Louis has teased a new BOE display, which is believed to be the company's BOE X2 screen. In his recent Weibo post (via Android Headlines), the representative shared and image and more details about the quad micro curved display and what we can expect from it (and likely the OnePlus 13).

(Image credit: Li Jie Louis/ via Weibo)

It will presumably be slightly curved on all sides, which isn't that easy to comprehend through the shared image of the panel. Otherwise, it looks like a conventional centered punch-hole display at first glance.

The curved display also means we might expect a near-bezel-less display, which also seems to be the case with the upcoming OPPO Find X8 series from OnePlus' sibling company—although that phone will seemingly have a flat screen.

Android Headlines further notes that the curved display will measure 6.82 inches diagonally and have a 2K resolution. Users should also remember that the previous iteration of the OnePlus 12 display was also sourced by BOE, and it turned out to be outstanding in terms of brightness and streaming HDR content.

Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset will likely power the OnePlus 13, with the chip set to launch later this month at the Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii. As rumored, we are expecting the OnePlus 13 to launch sooner this year, starting with the Chinese market, probably right after the flagship chipset release.

Speaking of, the upcoming chipset has been spotted in multiple benchmark test leaks over the past few weeks. It also includes a OnePlus handset, presumably the OnePlus 13, and the single-core and multi-core results turned out to be promising.