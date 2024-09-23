Oppo Find X8 will likely have narrower bezels, just like the iPhone

What you need to know

Oppo's upcoming Find X8 series should likely incorporate similarities to the latest iPhone 16 series.

The Find X8 models could include flat sides, rounded corners, a camera control button dubbed Quick Action, and narrow bezels.

The Find X8 series are rumored to launch with Dimensity 9400 SoC in the coming weeks.

Oppo's Find X8 series is the company's much-awaited launch, which is slated to happen later this year. Ahead of the anticipated launch, the company's Chief Product Officer, Pete Lau, has shared a teaser image of the device placed right next to Apple's latest iPhone 16 series.

The same image has also been shared by Oppo's Find Series Product Manager, Zhou Yibao, on his Weibo account. While Lau's X post doesn't specify which phones are being showcased in the shard image, it is still understandable as one is the latest Pro model of the iPhone 16 lineup, which has slimmer screen bezels all around than the predecessor models. The phone sitting next to it is evidently the upcoming Find X8 series device, which also features an identical narrow bezel similar to the iPhone.

Per the shared image, both phones look identical, to say the least, with narrower bezels, as mentioned. Tipster Ice Universe, however, noted in the comments, suggesting that the said comparison in the images is between the iPhone 16 Pro and the Oppo Find X8, which is believed to have narrower bezels than the former, notes the tipster. While the iPhone 16 Pro bezels have been reduced significantly, it will be interesting to see Android counterparts jumping on the bandwagon so early.

The similarities don't seem to end just with the bezels. This year, the iPhone 16 Pro and other models in the lot are equipped with a new Camera Control button that gives users several camera controls with just a tap.

What iPhone 16 has, OPPO Find X8 series also has. 😏 pic.twitter.com/5Ie4FTSyUMAugust 28, 2024

Earlier, Ice Universe shared the image of the Find X8 series, which also includes a similar button right along the volume rockers and the power button. This button is likely to be dubbed the Quick Button and should include similar, if not better, functionalities. That could be another reason behind Pete Lau's new shared image on X.

The other interesting details from the previously shared image include a giant camera visor at the back of the Oppo Find X8. It is rumored to include a 50MP primary camera next to a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens and an additional 3x periscope zoom camera.

The other rumored device specs (via GSMArena) comprise a 6.7-inch LTPO display featuring Full HD Plus resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Underneath, the device is expected to be powered by MediaTek's latest Dimensity 9400 SoC, and keeping the lights on would be a whopping 5600mAh battery capacity.

It additionally supports 100W superfast charging speeds. According to the latest rumors, other nifty add-ons for the upcoming Find X8 that match Apple include Oppo's version of Dynamic Island and magnetic wireless charging.