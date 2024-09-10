Everything the iPhone 16 and Apple Watch Series 10 stole from Android

Once upon a time, early September used to be quite exciting, as it usually marks the launch of a new iPhone. However, now that Apple's iPhone 16 "Glow Up" presentation has come and gone, we're left wondering how the company managed to stretch this into an almost two-hour event.

While the iPhone 16 series definitely presents some stiff competition to the best Android phones, the lines between iOS and Android are becoming more blurred by the day. With iOS 18 around the corner, Apple is already "borrowing" a bunch of features from Android in the way of customization. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 and Apple Watch Series 10 are "borrowing" a few more things that we first found in the Android space.

Sleep Apnea warnings - Galaxy Watch 7 and Ultra

(Image credit: Apple)

Although Apple plays it up pretty well, there's really not all that much that's different between the Series 9 and Series 10. In fact, Samsung beat Apple to the punch by a month, as one of the defining features announced during the Series 10's introduction — Sleep Apnea warnings — is already available on the Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra.

Making things even worse for Apple is that this functionality is expected to be made available on last year's Galaxy Watch 6 series. Meanwhile, the same can't be said for the Apple Watch, as it appears this new feature is only available for the Series 10.

Training Load - Garmin, COROS, and others

(Image credit: Apple)

Another unsurprising feature coming to the Apple Watch is "Training Load." Apple describes this as "an insightful new way to measure how the intensity and duration of workouts impact a user's body over time." As you might suspect, this isn't anything new in the wearable space, as it's already available on smartwatches from the likes of Garmin and COROS.

Google is even getting in on the fun with the Pixel Watch 3, as "Fitbit Cardio Load" is being added. Giving credit where credit is due, Training Load isn't limited to the Apple Watch Series 10, as it will be available on older Apple Watch models when watchOS 11 rolls out.

Dedicated 'Camera Control' button - HTC EVO 3D

(Image credit: Apple)

When the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max were said to be capable of capturing 3D content, I pointed out that this was first available on the HTC EVO 3D in 2017. While the cameras on the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max have been improved, now offering Spatial Audio Recording, that's not the latest feature Apple is borrowing from a seven-year-old phone.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Instead, it's the Camera Control button found on the frame of the entire iPhone 16 lineup. Unlike the Evo 3D and other Android phones that offer dedicated camera buttons, the iPhone 16 uses a capacitive button. In doing so, you're able to make adjustments and switch between modes just by tapping and swiping left or right. The problem is that being a capacitive button means that it might not work as advertised if you're taking pictures in the rain or just have wet hands.

I never really would have thought that Apple would be harkening back to a phone that was pretty much an immediate flop.

Visual Intelligence - Google Lens and Circle to Search

(Image credit: Apple)

One of the most popular new features to come to Android this year has been Google's Circle to Search. This lets you simply circle something on your display and instantly get information about it. It's basically a supercharged version of Google Lens, analyzing what's on your screen as opposed to needing to open the Camera app.

During the iPhone 16 announcement, "Visual Intelligence" was introduced, which was described as being "like an amalgamation of Circle to Search and Lens" by Android Central Editor in Chief, Shruti Shekar. Point your iPhone at a restaurant and instantly see reviews. Are you going by a concert poster and want to add it to your calendar? Use your iPhone. Do you want to know how much something costs online? Just use your iPhone.

All of this was already possible with Android, and even some of it is possible on the iPhone with the Google app. However, Apple did give us a tease for ChatGPT integration, as it appears that you'll also be able to use Visual Intelligence paired with ChatGPT in the future.

Record videos in 4K/120fps - Samsung and Sony

(Image credit: Apple)

The new Camera Control button is probably going to garner more headlines, but those who use their iPhone to capture video will probably be happy to see 4K video recording at 120fps. No matter how you look at it, this is a great addition, but the truth is that Apple wasn't first.

Although there aren't very many Android phones that offer the ability to record video in 4K/120, the iPhone isn't the first phone to do so. Instead, Sony's Xperia 5 Mark IV was the first in 2022, but we've also seen this arrive for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and Vivo X100 Ultra. We can also assume that it will be available on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which will be here before we know it.

Is there anything left for Apple?

I'm not really sure what else is left for Apple to steal from Android phones. I can't help but feel as though the lines are getting more and more blurred, which is great, but it also could mean more people jump switch to the iPhone. However, there is one thing that you won't find on Apple's website, and that's a foldable phone.

Of course, I had to shoe-horn foldable phones into this, but it's also the reality. Rumors and reports suggest Apple is still at least a year or two away from releasing a foldable phone. But, it will be interesting to see what happens in the meantime.