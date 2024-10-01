OPPO Find X8 teased with MagSafe-like magnetic charging

What you need to know

An OPPO exec showed off more images, specs, and videos of the Find X8.

The device will feature magnetic charging that appears to work on iPhones.

Meanwhile, a leaker shared the device's rear design, showcasing a giant camera visor.

The visor showcases a triple camera setup with Hasselblad integration, which is believed to be thinner than the previous model.

OPPO is expected to launch its Find X8 series very soon. Until then, a couple of leaks have revealed the device's design and some interesting specifications ahead of its anticipated launch, including the addition of magnetic accessories.

While the company had officially teased how the Find X8 device would look right next to the recently launched Apple iPhone 16 series, tipster Abhishek Yadav on X has shared some real-life images of the upcoming handset via Weibo.

Per the shared images, we can see the Find X8 from the rear, with its giant circular module featuring a triple camera setup, including a periscope lens. Other images from the tipster have also revealed the device from the front, which indicates a near bezel-less screen — also symmetrical, just like the recent iPhone 16 Pro models. It corroborates with the recent teaser image shared by Pete Lau a couple of weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Zhou Yibao, product manager for OPPO, has shared some more official images of the Find X8, again compared to the latest iPhone 16 Pro series phone.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Zhou Yibao/ via Weibo) (Image credit: Zhou Yibao/ via Weibo)

According to Yibao, the display will be narrow-edged, with all sides in symmetry and a physically equal width. It will also be flat, and the device will be thinner, lighter, and smaller than the previous generation. He also notes that the camera housing will be smaller and protrude less despite featuring the periscope lens.

Other confirmed specs are IP68/69 water and dust resistance, an alert slider, and a decent 5000mAh battery capacity coupled with 50W wireless charging. Yibao showed off the ability to charge the phone using MagSafe-like magnetic charging accessories, stating that the company plans to make wireless charging standard across the Find series. The video posted to the company's Weibo also showcased the same magnetic accessories working on the iPhone.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: OPPO) (Image credit: OPPO) (Image credit: OPPO) (Image credit: OPPO)

According to tipster Chun on X, the chipset powering OPPO's flagship phone would be the Dimensity 9400, which is all set to launch soon. The Find X8 series is also set to launch next month. He has further shared that Vivo's X200 series will utilize the same chipset and launch globally in a month or so.

For most regions, these two phone series from OPPO and Vivo will at least have 16GB of RAM and a 512GB storage variant released during the launch.