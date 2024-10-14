Vivo takes things to a whole new level with the X200 series

Vivo has consistently delivered strong phones throughout 2024, with the X100 Pro touting terrific cameras and a gorgeous design. The X100 Ultra debuted in Q2, somehow managing to outshine the X100 Pro, and the device has the best cameras of any phone I used this year.

The Chinese manufacturer is now looking ahead to 2025 with the introduction of the X200 series. There are three models at launch: the standard X200, the X200 Pro, and interestingly, the X200 Pro Mini. The X200 brings considerable tweaks over the X100, including a new design with flatter sides with beveled edges, and attractive colors.

The X200 comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel, and it has 12GB of RAM on the base model, 256GB of storage, and a 5800mAh battery. Vivo is continuing its association with MediaTek, and the X200 is powered by the latest Dimensity 9400, a powerhouse that uses all big cores, giving it a distinct edge over Qualcomm.

The phone has a trio of 50MP cameras at the back, and considering the amount of progress Vivo made in this area with the X100 series, I'm interested in seeing what the brand managed to achieve this time around. On the software side, the phone runs OriginOS 5.0 out of the box, with Vivo using the skin in its home country.

(Image credit: Vivo)

Predictably, the X200 Pro is the more interesting device, and it has a bigger 6.78-inch AMOLED panel, larger 6000mAh battery, and is powered by the same Dimensity 9400 platform. It has a 50MP main camera and wide-angle lenses, and switches to a 200MP zoom lens — similar to that of the X100 Ultra that debuted in May.

The X200 Pro Mini is of interest as it caters to a niche; ASUS didn't bother launching a smaller version of the Zenfone 11 Ultra, and there is a clear dearth of small phones with high-end hardware. The X200 Pro Mini has a lot of the same hardware as the X200 Pro, but you get a smaller 6.31-inch panel, and a trio of 50MP cameras at the back. There's still a sizeable 5700mAh battery,

The X200 Pro Mini starts at 4699 RMB ($662), while the X200 Pro debuts at 5299 RMB ($747). The standard X200 is a reasonable 4299 RMB ($606), and all three devices are set to go on sale in China in the coming weeks. Not much is known about the global launch at this moment, but if history is any indication, Vivo won't take too long to bring these models to India and SE Asian markets ahead of a broader global rollout.