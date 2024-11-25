OnePlus tipped to drop a compact phone with Snapdragon 8 Elite under the hood

What you need to know

Like OPPO, OnePlus is reportedly gearing up to launch a small-sized flagship phone powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

The OnePlus compact phone is rumored to feature a 6.31-inch flat OLED display with 1.5K resolution.

OPPO’s Find X8 Mini is supposedly targeting early 2025, while OnePlus' compact handset is tipped to follow in Q2.

While OPPO is rumored to be brewing a compact Find X8 model, OnePlus is also tipped to be working on a small flagship for China powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite.

A new leak from Digital Chat Station hints that OnePlus is developing a compact flagship (via Gizchina). It’ll reportedly sport a 6.31-inch flat OLED screen with a 1.5K resolution. While small in size, this phone is rumored to go head-to-head with the leading Android phones in performance and features.

With OPPO allegedly introducing a "Mini" version of the Find X8, OnePlus jumping into the compact phone game feels like a smart move. While there’s rumor about potential competition between the two, leaks hint at enough differences to keep them from stepping on each other’s toes.

DCS says Oppo and OnePlus are aiming at different crowds with their compact phones. It’s still unclear if OnePlus’s mini flagship will join the numbered series (like the OnePlus 13) or the Ace lineup. Either way, OnePlus is gearing up to drop the Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro next month, rocking the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Snapdragon 8 Elite chips, respectively.

There’s speculation that the compact phone might join the OnePlus Ace series, possibly debuting as the Ace 5 Pro.

Even though OPPO and OnePlus share BBK Electronics as their parent company, their compact flagships are expected to stand apart. DCS says they’ll feature unique designs and different chipsets, keeping internal competition at bay.

Details on the Find X8 Mini’s chipset are still unknown, but rumors point to the Dimensity 9400, just like the Find X8 and X8 Pro. If the OnePlus compact phone packs the Snapdragon 8 Elite, it might back up this theory.

The Find X8 Mini is rumored to arrive in early 2025, with OnePlus’s compact phone joining the party a bit later in the second half.