Nothing Phone (2) is likely to use the same primary camera as seen on the OnePlus 11

What you need to know

New Phone (2) leak reveals interesting details ahead of the launch.

Nothing on Phone (2) to retain the same ultra-wide sensor as seen on Phone (1).

The Phone (2) to equip with another 50MP (IMX 890) primary camera that is featured in the OnePlus 11.

The device ships with Android 13-based Nothing OS 2.0.0.

After watching the official hands-on of the upcoming Phone (2) from Nothing through MKBHD's video, a new leak gives away everything to expect from the next flagship from the company, which is for the first time debuting in the U.S.

A couple of leaks hinting at what we will likely be seeing with the Phone (2), the mighty successor to the Phone (1) that came out last year. The first comes from tipster Kamila through their Twitter account (via 9to5Google), wherein she gave away some of the critical parameters of the Nothing Phone (2).

camera specs:prime Sony IMX890 50MP w/ ois and in-sensor zoom, same sensor as OnePlus 11uw Samsung JN1 w/ eis, unchanged from Phone (1)front Sony IMX615 32MP w/ eisrevamped processing too, from the looks of itJuly 5, 2023 See more

According to Kamila, the device is expected to ship with Nothing OS 2.0, and the camera specs imply a Sony IMX890 50MP primary camera, the same sensor featured in the recent OnePlus 11. The secondary ultra-wide camera will also be another 50MP Samsung JN1, as seen from the Phone (1). A 32MP selfie shooter, and a Sony IMX615 sensor, will be on the front.

Per previous confirmations from Nothing, we already know that the device would feature a 6.7-inch display. The additional details from Kamila reveal that it is made by Visionox that comes with a 1080x2412 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED panel. Further, it is believed to support 1Hz, 10Hz, 24Hz, and 30Hz low power modes. The fingerprint sensor is notably an optical one under the screen.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marques Brownlee (MKBHD)) (Image credit: Marques Brownlee (MKBHD)) (Image credit: Evan Blass / Twitter) (Image credit: Evan Blass / Twitter)

Another leak comes from tipster Suman Chakraborty, wherein he released some hands-on shots of the alleged Phone (2), which not only shows us the design as seen in the MKBHD's video but also shows the "About Phone" page that further details the device specs.

(Image credit: Suman Chakraborty/ Twitter)

The image corroborates Kamila's details concerning the camera department. It further confirms the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which was also assured by Nothing earlier. The handset in the photo appears to be a 12GB RAM variant with 512GB of storage. It further showcases Nothing OS 2.0.0, which is based on Android 13. However, the company has already promised to deliver three years of updates to the Phone (2). Lastly, the device will be shipping with a 4700mAh battery.

Nothing Phone 2- 6.7" FHD+ OLED, 120Hz (adaptive)- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1- Camera: 50MP (IMX890) (f/1.9) (OIS) + 50MP (UW) (JN1)- Selfie: 32MP- Android 13, Nothing OS 2.0 (3+4 updates)- optical fingerprint, IP rating- 4,700mAh battery, 33W / 15WPrice: ₹42/43kJuly 6, 2023 See more

Reliable tipster Yogesh Brar also leaked alleged specs of the Phone (2), which match the aforementioned details. Additionally, Brar's leak points to a 4700mAh battery with support for 33W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. Besides, the price suggested by Brar indicates around Rs 42,000 for the Indian market, which translates to ~$503. This could put the Phone (2) right next to the Pixel 7a, which launched at $499 in the U.S.

With the launch only a couple of days away (launching on July 11), the recent hands-on video aided by leaked press renders and the new aforesaid details leaves "nothing" to imagine from the Nothing Phone (2) launch.