Nothing will deliver 3 years of Android OS updates for the Phone (2)

What you need to know

Nothing will continue to deliver three years of Android OS updates and four years of security updates for the Phone (2).

Nothing detailed several environmental efforts it has taken with the Phone (2) including crafting its mid-frame out of 100% aluminum.

The Phone (2) will contain a larger 4,700mAh battery and will feature a display that is 0.15 inches larger than its predecessor.

Nothing has provided some details surrounding the positive environmental measures it's taking with the Phone (2) and its continued update mindset.

The London-based startup company Nothing took to Twitter to give consumers a look into its upcoming Phone (2). In the lengthy thread, the company announced that the Phone (2) will continue to deliver three years of Android OS updates alongside four years of security updates. Users looking to upgrade may find this appealing as the update trend continues from the initial Phone (1) release.

We’re committed to making beautiful products that you feel proud to own.To sustain our efforts, we’ll continue to offer 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security updates. So Phone (2) can go further with you.May 31, 2023 See more

Nothing also detailed several ways the upcoming Phone (2) will work to reduce its carbon footprint. The reduction begins as the company states the Phone (2) sports an SGS-certified carbon footprint of 53.45kg, a bit lower than the brand's first phone. Nothing says this is a "significant achievement given the overall boost in performance."

When we get into the materials to craft the Nothing Phone (2), the company states its mid-frame is made from 100% recycled aluminum, 100% recycled copper makes up the main circuit board, and 80% of its plastic parts had been sustainably sourced.

Speaking of plastic, Nothing stated consumers will find an unboxing experience completely devoid of any plastic. The Phone (2) will come packaged in a box with over 60% FSC Mix-certified recycled fiber. Lastly, Nothing announced it has partnered with the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) and the IRMA to continue its environmentally safe practices.

A week ago, an interview was conducted with Nothing CEO Carl Pei. During this, he discussed how the brand aims to take on Apple as the Phone (2) is preparing for a launch globally in July. Doing so will see the Phone (2) entering the U.S. smartphone market where Apple's iPhone is heavily dominant. Pei also mentioned the increased battery size for the Phone (2), seeing the device feature a 4,700mAh battery over its predecessor's 4,500mAh.

The upcoming device will also feature a display that is 0.15 inches bigger than its previous iteration.

Carl Pei went on to elaborate on why the Phone (2) will contain the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform and not the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. To him, the SD 8+ Gen 1 is a "proven processor" and has been "thoroughly tested and continuously optimized through numerous updates." For context, the Phone (1) only delivered the mid-range Snapdragon 778G+ processor. So, this should prove to be quite a welcome upgrade for Nothing's next flagship phone.