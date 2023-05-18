The Nothing Phone (2) is getting Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset

What you need to know

Carl Pei has revealed the processor that will power Nothing's next smartphone.

The Nothing Phone (2) has been confirmed to include a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

Pei says the next-generation phone has gained an 80% performance improvement over its predecessor during initial tests.

Nothing CEO Carl Pei has confirmed that the Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, presumably in an effort to clash head-on with the flagship phones from last year while keeping costs low.

Pei revealed the next-generation phone's processor in a series of tweets, confirming an accidental LinkedIn post by a Qualcomm senior representative in March (the post has since been redacted to hide mention of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1).

There has been a lot of discussion ever since we announced that Phone (2) will have a Snapdragon 8 Series chipset. Well here's some news - it’s going to be the premium-tier powerhouse Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. A clear upgrade from Phone (1). Let’s talk about the key differences👇 pic.twitter.com/l5NwCxDAVaMay 18, 2023 See more

Earlier this year, Nothing teased a flagship Snapdragon 8 series chipset for the Phone (2), so this comes as no surprise.

Nothing's choice of chipset leaves the Phone (2) much stronger than the Nothing Phone (1), which shipped with a mid-range Snapdragon 778G+ processor. That said, the upcoming device won't be able to stack up against the more premium Android phones of 2023, many of which are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Regardless, the phone promises an 80% overall performance boost over the previous model, according to Pei. The Nothing founder claims that opening apps on the Phone (2) is twice as fast as on the Phone (1), based on initial tests.

Pei also explains Nothing's decision to opt for an off-the-shelf Qualcomm chip instead of the latest and greatest Snapdragon processor. "Sometimes the latest technology comes at a cost which isn't always justified from a user benefit standpoint," Pei tweeted. "Choosing Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 ensures that Phone (2) remains accessible while delivering a significantly improved experience compared to Phone (1)."

This implies that choosing the 2022 flagship chipset from Qualcomm will help make the Phone (2) accessible to budget-conscious consumers. Otherwise, Nothing would be forced to raise the phone's price when it's released.

Nevertheless, the processor brings a number of premium capabilities to the table, including support for RAW HDR and 4K video recording at 60 frames per second. Pei also mentioned the chipset's 4nm design, which significantly contributes to heat management, especially with heavy tasks.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 remains relevant in 2023, ticking inside Samsung’s latest-generation foldable phones. So, it'll be interesting to see how the Phone (2) will fare against the competition in the premium segment while remaining affordable.

