Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by a flagship Snapdragon 8 series chip

Nothing CEO Carl Pei announced the Phone (2) will launch with a Qualcomm 8 series processor.

The device could launch with the recently revealed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC that many flagship devices are currently shipping with.

Nothing is also prepping a U.S. launch for the Phone (2).

Nothing CEO Carl Pei revealed at MWC 2023 that the Phone (2) will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series processor. Pei was joined by President and CEO of Qualcomm Cristiano Amon at a quaint Qualcomm booth at MWC when the announcement was made.

This would indicate that Nothing's next phone could be a true flagship, although the exact chipset was not revealed. Despite the newer Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 already powering the latest and greatest Android phones to launch this year, many new devices have opted for last year's chips, such as the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

The company's first phone utilizes the Snapdragon 778G+ processor, which puts the phone squarely in the mid-range segment while enabling wireless and reverse charging capabilities. The partnership between the two companies showcased the ability to provide a smooth, seamless experience to Nothing brand consumers.

To further build on the hype, Nothing has already announced its plans to include the U.S. market in the launch of the Phone (2). The company has been slowly working its way over into the U.S., beginning with the Nothing OS 1.5 (Android 13) beta phase for those lucky enough to get into the program.

However, there are some concerns as to whether or not Nothing even needs to release a phone in the United States. While it is difficult to break into the market's premium segment, the Nothing Phone (1) was praised for its relatively inexpensive price tag. Of course, with a premium piece of technology like a Qualcomm 8 series chip, that price may very well rise for the Phone (1).

Other than the initial announcement, Carl Pei has stated that more information about the Nothing Phone (2) and its newfound processor will be shared in the weeks ahead.

