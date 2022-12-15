Nothing OS 1.5 (Android 13) beta goes live, official rollout expected in Q1 2023

What you need to know

The Nothing OS 1.5 beta is based on Android 13, and the official rollout is expected next year.

The new beta brings tons of new changes and custom features.

Nothing is preparing to launch a beta for the Phone (1) in the United States, with more details arriving soon.

Nothing has started rolling out its first Android 13 beta version for Phone (1) users. It is dubbed Nothing OS 1.5, a significant upgrade to the existing operating system.

In an announcement blog post (opens in new tab), Nothing stated the new beta would bring a smoother and more secure user experience on the Phone (1) that includes new custom features. There are tons of new changes that the Nothing OS 1.5 brings, and the showcased changelog looks prominent, to say the least.

Some of the changes include a new weather app incorporating custom Nothing UI. The app loading speeds will also see an increase of 50% with the new update. Beta testers can expect Material You integration, including color schemes matching third-party apps as well. In addition, there is multi-language support coming for individual apps.

The Nothing OS 1.5 update appears to bring the most liked features from Android 13, which we generally see on Pixel devices, like the Pixel 7 Pro. These comprise a clipboard preview, a QR code scanner in Quick Settings, a new look for Media, and live caption, amongst others.

The new update also tackles the app’s background activities in order to save battery consumption. Users now get the ability to force close active background apps right from the notification shade. Moreover, background memory is said to have increased, allowing apps to load on the go quickly.

There are notable UI changes borrowed from Android 13 with the new beta that includes a new UI for adjusting individual volume controls like for media and alarms. There is a new UI for light notifications in game mode. The Google Game Dashboard now supports screenshots, screen recording, FPS display, and Do Not Disturb.

There are privacy upgrades within the new beta. For example, the Photo picker now lets you choose which images you want to share per app. You can also control which apps can send you notifications. Further, users can group the types of media they want to share, including photos and videos, music, and audio files.

While the Nothing OS 1.5 beta is going live for beta testers in the available regions, the stable release is said to come early next year in Q1 of 2023. It won't be the first affordable Android phone to receive Android 13, but it may very well be the most unique.

Users already on the beta program can update to the Android 13 beta by heading to Settings > System > System Update.

Carl Pei has also confirmed the new operating system is preparing a U.S. launch. The update will be extended to Phone (1) users in the States through a testing program, and Pei says they are open to feedback from the community. Details are scarce, but Pei says to "stay tuned."

Preparing for a US launch 🇺🇸While Android 13 Open Beta is gradually being rolled out in our existing markets, we will be extending it to the US market via a testing program with access to Phone (1). Would love to get feedback from our community there. Stay tuned.December 15, 2022 See more

Phone deals: Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab) | Samsung (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Verizon (opens in new tab) | AT&T (opens in new tab)