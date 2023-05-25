Carl Pei teases Nothing Phone (2) launch and how it's taking on Apple

What you need to know

Nothing CEO Carl Pei states the Phone (2)'s battery will be 4,700mAh over its predecessor's 4,500mAh.

Pei also announced the Phone (2) will launch globally in July.

Nothing sees the U.S.-dominated Apple market as a good opportunity to bring a "fun and exciting" alternative to younger people.

Nothing has gained traction from its unique take on the Android OS and its brand of transparent devices. Forbes sat down with Nothing CEO Carl Pei as he discussed some Nothing Phone (2) details and how the company plans to challenge Apple once it launches in the U.S.

He reiterated that the Phone (2) will come equipped with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform, something we only recently learned. Pei states that the chip's efficiency will further push the Phone (2)'s overall performance up by 80% over the previous launch. In regard to why not the recently launched powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Pei stated it's because the SD 8+ Gen 1 is a "proven processor."

Throw in the fact that it has been "thoroughly tested and continuously optimized through numerous updates," Nothing is more comfortable with something tried and true.

Pei also announced during the interview that the Phone (2) will come with a larger battery compared to its predecessor, featuring a 4,700mAh battery over the Phone (1)'s 4,500mAh.

Carl Pei then spilled the beans and gave us a more exact timeframe to expect the Phone (2)'s launch. After hearing it would launch sometime during the summer, Pei stated the Phone (2) will see a global launch in July.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

A U.S. launch does mean Nothing will be entering, in Pei's words, "a very Apple dominated market." Although, Nothing will also have to compete with the best Android phones from the likes of Samsung, Motorola, and even OnePlus.

The Nothing Phone (1) did gain some heavy traction after its initial launch overseas, leaving users voicing their interest in a U.S. launch. Pei stated that with Nothing, the aim is to create "great products that feel special, different, and fun." The company reportedly sold around 750,000 Phone (1)'s, allegedly around half the amount the first iPhone sold.

Furthermore, Pei is interested in providing a "real exciting alternative out there right now, especially for the younger generation" in a market dominated by Apple's iPhone. The Nothing CEO cites the phone's transparent look as one that has inspired others to do the same. Take, for example, the recently launched Apple Beats Studio Buds Plus, which features a translucent design much like many of Nothing's earbuds.

Given the fact that the U.S. doesn't offer many exciting alternatives in a predominantly Apple-owned market, Pei does feel this presents a unique opportunity for the Phone (2) to do well, and perhaps he's onto something.