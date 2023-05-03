Nothing Phone (2) is arriving this summer, the company confirms

What you need to know

The Nothing Phone (2) is coming this summer.

The company has officially started teasing the device, which will be a premium-tier smartphone.

A sneak peek indicates a familiar design and a red indicator light.

Nothing Phone (2) is the next anticipated device after the fairly successful debut of the Phone (1) from Carl Pei, founder of Nothing. Pei teased the phone earlier this year, but the latest teaser from Nothing reveals when we should expect the phone.

The Phone (2) is finally coming this summer, according to Nothing's Twitter account. Users interested in getting to know more about the phone can sign-up for updates through the website (opens in new tab), where fans can also discuss their thoughts on the next flagship phone through the Nothing community page.

Premium. Phone (2) is coming summer 2023. Sign-up for updates: https://t.co/FEJL4Jb2Aw pic.twitter.com/Nj8YONbYvmMay 3, 2023 See more

Nothing has also shared a tiny glimpse of the Phone (2), showcasing a design similar to the Phone (1), implying a translucent design. The teaser shows a red blinking indicator light of some sort. It's unclear what this is for, but it's possible it could serve a similar purpose to the light found on the Phone (1), which is used to indicate when the phone is recording.

Another interesting design element based on the teaser is what appears to be a small switch reminiscent of the mute switch on Apple iPhones. Although, before we get too excited, the Phone (1) has a similar switch-looking element on its rear that serves no purpose, so it's likely this new "switch" on Phone (2) may not be functional. Still, given the popularity of the alert slider on OnePlus phones, it would be neat to see Nothing bring one to its device.

(Image credit: Nothing)

The soon-to-be-announced device is said to be a "premium" offering, says Nothing in its teaser. It likely means the Phone (2) would no longer be a mid-ranger as the predecessor but would be designed to take on some of the best Android phones announced this year. This isn't much of a surprise, as Pei previously stated that the phone would use a Snapdragon 8 series chip.

Meanwhile, Nothing Phone (2) bearing the AIN065 model number was recently spotted at India BIS certification, suggesting the imminent launch. While it hadn’t revealed any spec details, early reports have mentioned that the device could opt for a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which launched in the second half of last year.

While it is an older chip from last year that may fall a bit behind the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in terms of performance, it's still a powerful chipset found on many new and upcoming phones. It is understandable that Nothing would consider cost-cutting measures to make the phone more appealing to the masses with slightly lesser pricing while focusing on the design aesthetics to stand out.

As for the region availability, the Phone (1)’s launch primarily focused on Indian and European regions. However, Pei earlier indicated that the next Nothing phone would also reach the U.S. this year.