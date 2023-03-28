Nothing Phone (2) certification suggests an imminent launch

What you need to know

The Nothing Phone (2) was reportedly spotted in an Indian certification.

Nothing CEO Carl Pei has indicated that the phone will launch this year with a flagship chipset.

It's been reported that the phone will feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

Following its first smartphone launch last year, Nothing is set to launch the highly-anticipated Nothing Phone (2) at some point this year, and we may have just spotted our first indication that the phone may arrive fairly soon.

The phone was apparently spotted in an Indian BIS certification, which reveals the phone's model number, "Nothing AIN065" (via 91mobiles). While the listing revealed no specs or details about the device, 91mobiles believes it is likely the upcoming phone.

Nothing CEO Carl Pei has already indicated that the Nothing Phone (2) will launch later this year, although he stopped short of providing a more specific time frame. That said, given that the Nothing Phone (1) launched in July last year, a late Q2 or Q3 early launch would likely be in the cards. And given the phone's alleged appearance at a regulatory body, it seems more likely that the launch could be imminent.

Last year's Nothing Phone (1) was among the most highly-anticipated phone launches of 2022. Unfortunately, the unique smartphone featured squarely mid-range specs and was not slated for the U.S.

The Nothing Phone (2) will be more of a higher-end smartphone, according to Pei. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 series chip, and while the exact chipset has not been confirmed, a Qualcomm executive may have let slip that it will be the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 that launched toward the second half of 2022. Yet, despite being a slightly older chip, it still powers many flagship phones launching this year, particularly foldable phones.

Pei also indicated that the phone would launch in the United States, which is good news for stateside Nothing fans hoping to get their hands on a fully-supported Nothing phone.

Meanwhile, the company just launched its latest wireless earbuds, the Nothing Ear (2), with a similar design and improved audio quality.