Apple's translucent Beats Studio Buds Plus finally go on sale for $169

What you need to know

Apple announces Beats Studio Buds Plus for $169 with ANC and Android support.

They promise a 36-hour battery life with the charging case included.

One of the colorways gives these a translucent look like Nothing's Ear (2) buds.

Apple has finally announced the Beats Studio Buds Plus, which come in three colorways Black/Gold, Ivory, and the prominent transparent variant, which showcases the internals of the earbuds and the charging case they come in, which look heavily inspired by Nothing's Ear (1) and newer Ear (2).

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Apple) (Image credit: Apple) (Image credit: Apple)

Aside from the transparent design, the $169.99 priced buds promise a package of custom acoustic platforms with powerful and balanced sound, keeping the pocketable form factor. The Buds Plus buds come with two-layer transducers for cleaner bass and ultra-low distortion.

As these buds compete with some of the best wireless buds out in the market, they come with premium features such as Active Noise Cancellation next to Transparency mode. So, whether you are a fan of acoustic music or more inclined to what's happening in the surroundings, these earbuds can get you covered.

The earbuds promise a battery life of 9 hours on a single charge, and the charging case gives an additional 27 hours — totaling 36 hours of audio playback. Apple is further promising a quick 5-minute charge will allow earbuds to play an hour of audio.

The Studio Buds Plus are compatible with iPhones and Android phones. They feature one-touch pairing for iOS and Google "Fast pair" for Android devices. They additionally support the "Find My Device" feature — to locate earbuds in case they're lost.

The buds are further aided by the Beats app, which provides access to product customization, allows users to download software updates via OTA, and other features to take full advantage of the Beats Studio Plus earbuds.

The other handy features of these earbuds comprise an IPX4-rating for sweat and water resistance and the ability to have clear calls with upgraded, voice-targeting mics over the predecessor Beats Studio Buds. The earbuds further support Spatial audio for Dolby Atmos for compatible devices. For controls, each earbud comes with a single multi-function button.