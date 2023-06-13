The Nothing Phone (2) gets a firm launch date in July

What you need to know

Nothing reveals that its event for the Phone (2) will take place on July 11 at 11 am ET.

Nothing CEO Carl Pei has teased a larger battery for the Phone (2) alongside a stronger internal chip.

The London-based company has committed to providing three years of OS updates for the phone.

Get ready for Nothing, as the London-based company is planning on kicking off one of the hotter months with a launch. Mark your calendars for July 11 at 11 am ET, when Nothing plans to fully reveal the upcoming Phone (2). With the tagline "Come to the bright side," the full reveal can be viewed on Nothing.tech.

There are some things to look forward to with the release of the Phone (2) approaching. A little over two weeks ago, Nothing CEO Carl Pei teased the next smartphone and what consumers can expect once it releases. The first thing is that the Phone (2) will see a global launch. This means that Nothing will have its work cut out for it as it makes its first appearance in the U.S. market, one heavily dominated by Apple's iPhone.

(Image credit: Nothing)

Internally, the Phone (2) will come equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform instead of the recently released Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. According to Pei, the reasoning is that the SD 8+ Gen 1 is a "proven processor," and the company would rather move forward with a piece of tech that's been "thoroughly tested and continuously optimized."

Pei stated the Phone (2) would also gain a welcome battery size increase over its predecessor. Consumers should find a 4,700mAh battery inside the new device as opposed to the Nothing Phone (1)'s 4,500mAh. The 2022 release featured a mid-range Snapdragon 778G+ processor, so this upgrade should bring in some much-needed strength and performance for the device, as the company estimates an 80% increase in that regard.

Continuing, renders of the Phone (2) have leaked and show pretty much a similar design to the first iteration. However, with Nothing running with the tagline "Come to the bright side" for its Phone (2) event, perhaps this has something to do with the rumored Glyph lighting upgrades to the back of the phone. Regarding its design, the company confirmed that the Phone (2) would sport a display 0.15 inches larger than the first device.

Additionally, Nothing has already committed to providing three years worth of OS updates for owners of the upcoming Phone (2).

Nothing software creative director Mladen M. Hoyss got candid recently about the company's upcoming OS 2.0 software. This new software should launch alongside the new phone later this summer as it ushers in a new home screen experience personalized to you with fun and productive features.