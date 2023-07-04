MKBHD's new Dope Tech video reveals Nothing Phone (2) first look

What you need to know

Marques Brownlee's new video emphasizes the Phone (2)'s glyph interface.

It includes a new set of LED lights with different functionalities.

They include new customizable 33 lighting zones as opposed to 12 from Phone (1).

Nothing phone (2), the next translucent smartphone, is set to launch in a week, and ahead of it, Marques Brownlee has shown off the official look of the handset in his latest Dope Tech video.

The video showcases the Phone (2) from every possible angle, including the new Glyph interface and its improved functionality. The design is quite reminiscent of the predecessor Phone (1), featuring a transparent back design next to the new set of LED lights, although they're aligned and placed in similar positions as seen on the previous model. The design doesn't match the previously leaked renders, which showed off rounded corners instead of squared-off ones, as seen in Brownlee's video.

Aside from the design, the video doesn't reveal everything about the Phone (2), particularly about the internals. Earlier confirmed specs already hint us at a 6.7-inches display, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and a 4500mAh battery.

The emphasis of Brownlee's Phone (2) video is primarily on the Glyph interface. Nothing is bringing a total of 33 different LED lighting zones with the new set of lights in the interface as opposed to 12 from the Phone (1).

From the video, the highlighted LED strap right on top of the wireless charging coil appears to be a prominent one. It acts as the progress indicator for apps like Uber and Zomato — a popular food delivery in India. It also functions as a volume and time indicator when we set a timer, for instance.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marques Brownlee (MKBHD)) (Image credit: Marques Brownlee (MKBHD)) (Image credit: Marques Brownlee (MKBHD))

Brownlee further shared the new Glyph composer that was first introduced late last month, which allows users to create personalized ringtones. Users can further set the pre-recorded ringtones produced by the Swedish House Mafia.

On the whole, the new look of the Phone (2) looks interesting, and the new set of LED lights seems to provide additional functionality rather than being just a gimmick.

While Brownlee's video has been the first to reveal the official look of the Phone (2), Nothing has also started revealing the phone through its social handles, which hint at two colorways, including a traditional white next to the gunmetal color, as seen in the Brownlee's video.