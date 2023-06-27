Nothing to launch new Glyph Composer with the Phone (2) for cool, personalized ringtones

What you need to know

Nothing is introducing a new Glyph Composer for its phones.

It lets users record a personalized ringtone that syncs with the glyph interface.

There are special sound packs designed by the Swedish House Mafia.

The feature will be available for Phone (2) and Phone (1).

Nothing is gearing up to launch its next flagship, the Phone (2), in a couple of weeks. Meanwhile, the company has unveiled a new Glyph composer, which will be seen on the Phone (2) and on the Phone (1).

Thanks to the translucent design, the Nothing Phone (1) and the coming successor are already known for their prevalent Glyph interface on the rear, which features a set of customizable LED lights which sync with ringtones and notification tones. Nothing is giving users more control over how these lights and sounds come together with its latest feature.

The new interface in the Phone (1) and the upcoming Phone (2) will give users buttons to record a glyph pattern and rhythm to produce their personalized Glyph Ringtone, where lights and sound come together to create a unique experience when your phone rings.

You can see the feature in action below, which also shows off the unique lighting setup on the upcoming Phone (2):

Nothing x Swedish House Mafia@swedishousemfia have composed an exclusive Glyph Sound Pack for Phone (2), giving you a taste of what's coming up.With the new Glyph Composer, you can personalise and remix Swedish House Mafia's custom sounds. Tap the pads to trigger different… pic.twitter.com/ODbtj04AAmJune 26, 2023 See more

Nothing is launching a new Glyph Sound Pack featuring upcoming music by the popular Swedish House Mafia, the musical trio involving Axwell, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso to correspond with the new feature. Users will be able to create 8-10 second Glyph Ringtones from the sound pack, or if they think it is too much work, they can still settle for some of the preset Glyph Ringtones made by the studio.

(Image credit: Nothing)

According to Nothing, sound packs will consist of five "distinctly different tones and sound mixes" that can be played and recorded by the user, so it seems there will be more sound packs that users will be able to choose from.

"We're honored to be working with house music trailblazers Swedish House Mafia to unveil both Glyph Composer and our first Glyph Sound Pack," said Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing.

As for the availability of the Glyph Composer, it will be available for both Phone (1) and Phone (2) after the launch of the latter, which is set for July 11. Meanwhile, the Phone (2) will be up for pre-order from June 29 in the Indian market.