Nothing Phone (2) preorders to begin well ahead of July launch

Nothing Phone (2) pre-order page goes live in India.

E-commerce site Flipkart will open pre-orders on June 29 with exciting offers.

Users can pre-order by paying Rs 2,000, which is refundable.

Nothing Phone (2) is all set to launch on July 11 at 11 am ET in the U.S. next to other regions like India. While we await the launch, the Indian e-commerce site is already gearing up to put the Phone (2) up for pre-order.

Walmart-owned Flipkart happens to be an exclusive e-commerce site for Nothing products, including its previous devices like Phone (1), ear (1), ear (2), and ear (stick). The platform indicates that the upcoming Phone (2) pre-orders start on June 29 at 12 pm IST. Those interested in getting timely updates can subscribe to notifications.

(Image credit: Flipkart)

The site listing further shares offers accompanied with the Nothing Phone (2) pre-orders, which include the ability to get Ear (Stick) at 50% off. Similarly, other Nothing accessories also appear to get heavy discounts. Additionally, the e-commerce site assures instant cashback with leading banks in the country.

The pre-ordering of the Phone (2) involves paying a refundable Rs 2,000 to secure the order, notes the Flipkart page. Users must visit again between 9 pm on July 11 to 11:50 pm on July 20 to choose a storage variant and a colorway and pay the remaining balance. Buyers can then claim the aforementioned pre-order offers, and the site further assures that consumers who preordered can get their hands on the device before official sales begin.

As for the expected pricing, alleged Nothing Phone (2) prices were leaked for the European market, revealing a hefty price tag starting at €729 for the 256GB variant and €849 for the 512GB storage model, although these prices have yet to be confirmed. While the Phone (2) launch is the first for the U.S., the company successfully launched the predecessor for the Indian and European markets last year.