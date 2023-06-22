The Nothing Phone (2) could be costly as details on price and storage options leak

What you need to know

Alleged Nothing Phone (2) prices for France were revealed at €729 and €849.

The prices are in accordance with its rumored internal storage variations of 256GB and 512GB, respectively.

It's also been rumored Nothing will continue to offer its next phone in the same black and white colorways as the first release in 2022.

As if there wasn't enough excitement surrounding the global launch of the Nothing Phone (2), rumors of its price may have spoiled some of the excitement.

French publication Dealabs Magazine spoke about the possible starting price and storage variants for the London-based company's next phone launch. The publication's alleged information states the Nothing Phone (2) may see a €729 price tag in France for the 256GB internal storage version. It's also speculated the higher storage variant, 512GB, might see an €849 starting price in the same market.

If we're to run with what we've got, the 256GB phone would see a $798 in the U.S. while the 512GB version would see a $930 tag. Keep in mind currencies between Europe and the U.S. don't translate perfectly, so exercise caution with these estimates, and the company could offer similar or vastly different prices depending on the market.

Furthermore, it's been assumed that the lesser internal storage phone may have 8GB of RAM while the higher variant might deliver 12GB of RAM. Dealabs stated both versions could come in black and white colorways, keeping things quite similar to how the Phone (1) launched last year.

Who leaked this? 😡 https://t.co/ww15dFzCMgJune 22, 2023 See more

Also, Nothing CEO Carl Pei seemed to have gotten a little upset that this was leaked by the French publication. We could take this either way: this could mean the rumors are true, or he's simply fanning the flames to get us hyped when the real price is revealed. We'll have to see when the device launches in July. The device is expected to launch globally, so even fans in the U.S. can get their hands on one.

Interestingly, there doesn't appear to be a 128GB model like there was with the Nothing Phone (1). On the one hand, that's good news for users that need extra storage. On the other hand, perhaps a lower storage model could have given the Nothing Phone (2) a lower launch price.

Alleged renders of the Nothing Phone (2) leaked recently, giving us a good look at how similar the device may look to its predecessor. It's suggested the Phone (2) might gain an upgraded rear Glyph lighting design and slight changes to its front and rear panels.

The upcoming device will land in consumers' hands sporting the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, as Pei cited feeling more comfortable with this mobile platform. A 4,700mAh battery is also expected, and the phone will run Nothing OS 2.0.