Leaked Nothing Phone (2) press renders further tease what we've seen

What you need to know

Recently leaked renders of the Nothing Phone (2) give a much closer look at the subtle curvature of its new back panel.

The center front-facing selfie camera has been shown again after a previous indirect hint.

The renders showcase the Phone (2)'s revamped Glyph lighting system with additional LED zones.

Nothing is preparing to launch the Phone (2) on July 11.

Hype for Nothing's next phone iteration continues as new renders of the device have leaked. Known Twitter tipster Evan Blass posted some alleged press renders of the Nothing Phone (2), giving us a slightly closer look at the device's changes (via GSMArena). The latest look shows a widely different phone design than what was previously leaked. A notable change is the centered punch-hole selfie camera for the Phone (2).

We're treated to some physical buttons for the volume keys and the power button on the left and right sides of the device, respectively. On its rear panel, the leaked Phone (2) renders show a redesigned Glyph lighting system when compared to the Phone (1). The back panel has been altered a bit, as it looks like Nothing will implement a slight curvature to the backing.

Additional renders can be viewed on GSMArena.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Evan Blass / Twitter) (Image credit: Evan Blass / Twitter)

Most of what we're seeing in the newly leaked Phone (2) renders is pretty much backed by yesterday's hands-on video. It was there that we got a clear look at the device's 6.7-inches display. Additionally, the video rolled into that revamped Glyph lighting system on the rear panel.

As stated in the video, Nothing has upgraded the system, incorporating 33 LED zones which is a sizable jump from the Phone (1)'s 12 LED zone system. For the user, this means they'll be able to customize it much more for a variety of different uses. The video mentions a use where users can utilize an LED strip to show charging progress and more.

The front of the device was sort of indirectly hinted at when Nothing CEO Carl Pei and others tweeted snapshots of their device's home screen sporting the 2.0 OS. Not only did we see how Nothing is planning on encouraging productivity and "fun," but also the placement of the top row's clock sort of cemented the existence of a centered selfie camera.

A couple of internal specifications we're expecting for the Nothing Phone (2) include the use of a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform alongside a 4,500mAh battery. Further, we may also see some Nothing-exclusive phone features down the line, too.

