Nothing OS 2.0 teaser hints at a small Phone (2) design change

What you need to know

Nothing CEO Carl Pei posted a teaser of his phone using the company's OS 2.0 software.

Nothing OS 2.0 should embody "functional aesthetics" while encouraging productivity in users while also enabling them to "have fun."

The Nothing Phone (2) is expected to see a global launch in July, while the Phone (1) is set to receive the update in August.

In a recent teaser for the Nothing Phone (2), CEO Carl Pei tweeted an image of his phone's refreshed home screen. The image, which is presumed to be the upcoming Nothing OS 2.0, gives us a good look at the updated style and design the London-based company is going for.

However, the software may hind at the design for the upcoming Phone (2), as another noteworthy observation about Pei's screenshot is the placement of the top row's UI — notably, its clock, as Android Police points out.

With the time of day nestled in the leftmost corner of the device, this could mean the Phone (2) will sport a center punch-hole selfie camera which would go against several leaked renders of the upcoming device. Nothing's software product design lead, Bruno Viegas, posted his home screen using the light theme, showing the same UI placement.

Nothing's software creative director, Mladen M. Hoyss, also got in on the fun by posting a screenshot of his phone's home screen.

When Hoyss sat down for an interview about the company's next steps with Nothing OS 2.0, he stated the software was developed to encourage productivity while also enabling the user to "have fun." Further, Nothing OS 2.0's home screen should display "what's personal to you" at a simple glance.

The three screenshots shared by different members of Nothing display elements that one might deem useful on a daily basis. Large do not disturb buttons are ready at a moment's notice when you simply do not want any disruptions during work or quiet moments at home. Clocks, weather, timers, and commonly used apps are also displayed throughout the company's quick wave of software teasers.

While the new OS is set to launch on the Phone (2), the Phone (1) is expected to receive it soon after. Pei says Phone (1) owners should receive it "by the end of August."

These teasers are going to have to rattle around our brains for a little while longer as the Nothing Phone (2) isn't expected to launch globally until July . In the meantime, RAM/internal storage configurations of the Phone (2) leaked recently alongside its alleged (yet unconfirmed) European pricing. It looks the device may launch with 8GB of RAM for its 256GB variant and 12GB of RAM for its 512GB version.

As far as pricing, consumers may see a € 729 starting price for the Phone (2) once it releases on the market.