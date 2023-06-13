This is when the Nothing Phone (1) will be updated to Nothing OS 2.0

What you need to know

The upcoming Nothing OS 2.0 update will launch alongside the Nothing Phone (2) in July.

Carl Pei says the Nothing Phone (1) will receive the update by the end of August.

Nothing OS 2.0 has been teased as being more personal and functional.

Nothing CEO Carl Pei has revealed when the Nothing OS 2.0 update will reach its first smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1).

Pei announced in a Tweet on Tuesday that the software update will arrive on the Phone (1) by the end of August. That puts it roughly a month after the launch of the upcoming Nothing Phone (2), which will be announced in mid-July.

Software support is very important to us. Nothing OS 2.0 will be coming to Phone (1) users by the end of August.June 13, 2023 See more

In the Tweet, Pei notes that software support is very important to the company, which surely shows in the frequency at which the Nothing Phone (1) gets updated. Additionally, Nothing OS 1.5 launched earlier this year based on Android 13, and the Nothing Phone (1) is among the first devices outside of Pixel phones to receive access to the Android 14 beta.

The speed at which the Phone (1) is set to receive the update following the launch of the Nothing Phone (2) bodes well for ongoing software support on the older device.

As for Nothing OS 2.0, the update was teased earlier this month as being more functional, personal, and fun. That includes the home screen, which will apparently be more glanceable while bringing device capabilities to the forefront and making things easier to access.

A video teaser seems to suggest various widget sizes and styles:

Nothing OS 2.0 will launch alongside the Nothing Phone (2) launch, which is set to occur on July 11. The device will be the first flagship from Nothing, powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, sporting a larger battery, and receiving up to four years of software support (three years of Android updates). It will also launch in the United States, unlike its predecessor.

The design has yet to be fully revealed by Nothing, but leaked renders allege that the phone will have a very similar design language to its predecessor.