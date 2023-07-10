Nothing details how you can watch the Phone (2) launch on July 11

What you need to know

Nothing's Phone (2) launch event can be viewed on its official event page or its YouTube channel on July 11 at 11 am ET.

Previous leaks and a hands-on video showcase the Phone (2)'s upgraded Glyph lighting system with 33 light zones for more customization.

Carl Pei confirmed that the device will contain the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and a larger battery.

Nothing is preparing to launch its Phone (2) tomorrow, and the company has provided some information for those eager to learn more.

Nothing states those interested in catching the Phone (2) launch can do so via its official YouTube channel or on the device's event page directly. The new phone will launch in London at 11 am ET on July 11.

Nothing states the launch video for the Phone (2) will feature filmmaker and Nothing investor Casey Neistat alongside the company's CEO Carl Pei.

With only a day left, we're not long to fully see the Nothing Phone (2) in its updated glory. To hold us over, we do have some alleged press renders of the phone, which give us a look at the device's supposed center punch-hole selfie camera. Those leaks from nearly a week ago gave us a decent look at the Phone (2)'s updated Glyph lighting system on its rear panel.

From Marques Brownlee's hands-on video with the Nothing Phone (2), it was discovered that the new lighting system would will contain 33 lighting zones over the Phone (1)'s 12 zones. This updated system should bring about a bit more customization for the user as they can set different light functions for messages, calls, and the like.

As far as internal specs go, the Phone (2) was confirmed to come featuring the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC by the company's CEO, Carl Pei. Additionally, the phone will feature an increased 4,700mAh battery capacity over its predecessor's 4,500mAh battery.

Furthermore, a two-week-old rumor suggested the Phone (2) may hit global shelves with a 256GB and a 512GB internal storage variant, as well as some rumored U.S. pricing.

The Nothing Phone (2) will launch very soon, and we may also see what's going on with its OS 2.0 software. When the company's software creative director Mladen M. Hoyss sat down for an interview, he stated Nothing was interested in encouraging productivity while also keeping its new software "fun." While the Phone (2) should launch with this software, the Phone (1) should get it soon after.