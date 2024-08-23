New Mint Mobile deal gives you $400 off the Google Pixel 9 AND six months of free wireless — but how long will it last?

The Google Pixel 9 deals have finally landed, and Mint Mobile isn't messing around with its offer. Purchase the new flagship phone alongside any six-month data plan at Mint and the T-Mobile-owned carrier will hook you up with with a $400 discount AND six additional months of wireless coverage for 100% free. Mint Mobile has launched deals like this in the past, and I'm not exaggerating when I say that these offers tend to disappear extremely quickly. In other words, don't wait to make your move if you're even remotely interested in this bundle deal from Mint.

Google Pixel 9 128GB: $799 $399, plus six months of FREE wireless with any six-month plan purchase at Mint Mobile The Google Pixel 9 was just released on August 22nd, but you can already score a whopping $400 discount AND six months of free wireless coverage when you bundle the purchase of the phone with any six-month data plan at Mint. It's easily one of the best Google Pixel 9 deals I've seen since the phone was first unveiled earlier this month, but don't expect it to be around for long.

Thanks to this deal, you can get Google's latest flagship phone alongside an entire year of T-Mobile-powered wireless for as little as $489 when you pay upfront (or $21 per month if you use affirm). Even if you sign up for Mint's most-expensive Unlimited plan, you're still looking at a max upfront payment of $579. That's over $200 less than you'd pay if you bought the unlocked Pixel 9 by itself, and that's not even considering the value of covering your phone bill for a year.

Our top pick for the best MVNO carrier in the biz, Mint Mobile isn't a slouch when it comes to coverage either. Owned and operated by T-Mobile (and famously endorsed by Ryan Reynolds), Mint operates with a simple buy-in-bulk plan system that gives you access to the world's largest 5G network, plus a free mobile hotspot and calls to Mexico and Canada.

The Google Pixel 9, on the other hand, comes packed with Google's latest AI-powered technology, excellent cameras, and the efficiency of the Tensor G4 chipset. You also get seven years of OS updates guaranteed, which means you could be using this phone long after you say goodbye to Mint (if you decide to do so).