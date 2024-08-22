Motorola may have teased the Edge 50 Neo ahead of its impending launch

What you need to know

Motorola posted a short teaser video on X about an upcoming phone launch, which shows off a few Pantone colors and the Lytia image sensor.

While Moto doesn't spill the name, rumors claim the device could be the next Edge 50 Neo, leaked by European retailers with a 6.4-inch display.

Motorola states the mystery device will launch on August 29.

Motorola is ramping up its teaser engine, bringing awareness to an upcoming launch of what could be a mid-range smartphone.

Motorola posted a short video on X that takes users through an assortment of colors. Aside from the aesthetics, Motorola's video continuously teases two things: Lytia and Pantone. The latter references a company Motorola has leaned on for colors for various devices like Razr Plus and the Edge 40 Neo.

The teaser clip may have clued us into at least two colors we might expect: Peach Fuzz and Latte. Then there's "Lytia," which references the mobile imaging sensor within the device.

The post's teaser states Moto is gearing up for a launch on August 29, but doesn't spill the name.

However, we may have an inkling, as a report by YTECHB suggests the device in question is the midrange Moto Edge 50 Neo (via 91Mobiles). According to a Ukrainian listing, the phone may arrive with a 6.4-inch POLED, 120Hz refresh rate display. Internally, Moto may pack MediaTek's Dimensity 7300 SoC alongside Android 14.

Other alleged specifications include a 50MP primary lens, a 13MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP telephoto camera. The publication reportedly picked up on another listing from Hungary, which claims the device will arrive in four colors: Nautical Blue, Latte, Poinciana, and Grisaille.

Artistic elegance meets beautiful colors. Coming soon on 08.29.2024. #hellosmARTphone pic.twitter.com/fTsiNwPl6eAugust 20, 2024

If this device is the next iteration of Moto's Neo, it will offer a slight upgrade in terms of photography. The Edge 40 Neo launched with a vertical, dual sensor array on its rear panel with a 50MP primary lens and a 13MP ultrawide lens. This year's rumors claim that a new telephoto will join the fray, turning things into a triple configuration.

Elsewhere, the device's display may shrink to 6.4 inches instead of continuing with its predecessor's 6.5-inch screen. There's also the fact that Motorola launched the Edge 40 Neo in mid-September last year, meaning an August 29 debut of the next version (sort of) makes sense.

Motorola launched another mid-range earlier this year, the Edge 50 Pro with a passable 4,500mAh battery and a 6.7-inch display. The phone features Qualcomm's 2023 mid-range specific Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.