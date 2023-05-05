The new Motorola Edge 40 provides greater value at a lower price

What you need to know

Motorola Edge 40 debuts in Europe for €599.99; a wider launch is expected in the coming weeks.

It equips Dimensity 8020 and a 4400mAh battery with 68W fast charging.

The device ships with Android 13 and comes in three striking colors.

Motorola has launched the Edge 40 in the European market a month after its Pro model's release. The Edge 40 retains some of the elements of its sibling, including design and display. Since it's a non-Pro model, it offers value for lesser pricing.

Right off the bat, the Edge 40 features a vegan leather finish on the back for certain models that gives the device an elegant design and offers a tight grip when holding the device. The phone has a slimmer form factor measuring 7.58mm in thickness, and there's also an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

The device comes in Eclipse Black, Nebula Green, and Lunar Blue, although Pantone color featured in the recently leaked renders is nowhere to be seen for now. It can appear later, similar to Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, which debuted in Pantone late last year.

On the front, you're greeted with a 6.55-inch curved pOLED display that settles at a 144Hz refresh rate, a slight downgrade from the Pro model, which featured 165Hz. Additionally, the display supports Full HD+ resolution and has HDR10+ certification. It also incorporates an in-screen fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The Motorola Edge 40 is powered by MediaTek's Dimesnity 8020 chipset that features four performance Arm Cortex A78 cores with clock speeds of up to 2.6GHz. For graphics, it relies on a Mali-G77 GPU. The Pro model, on the other hand, came with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a go-to chipset for the best Android phones of this year. The device includes 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Motorola promises great imaging capabilities on the Edge 40 with its 50MP primary camera (the current norm for Android phones) with f/1.4 aperture (and OIS) that claims to capture better low-light photographs.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Motorola) (Image credit: Motorola) (Image credit: Motorola)

The primary lens on the Edge 40 is accompanied by a 13MP ultra wide-angle camera that can simultaneously capture macro-mode shots. On the front, the punch hole cut out carries a 32MP shooter for selfies.

The Edge 40 equips a slightly smaller battery than the Pro model. It has a 4400mAh battery, while its bigger sibling has a 4600mAh battery capacity. The Edge 40 supports 68W TurboPower charging, which promises to juice up the battery for a day's use in 10 minutes. Moreover, it supports 15W wireless charging, similar to the Pro variant.

Aside from the battery, the device runs Android 13 out of the box. It further equips Motorola's device safety features, like ThinkShield protection, for additional security.

For audio, the device equips stereo speakers accompanied with Dolby Atmos certification. For compatible headphones, it also supports Spatial Sound.

In the announcement post, Motorola says that the Edge 40 will be available for sale in Europe starting this week for €599.99. The device will likely roll out in select markets across the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific regions in the following weeks.

U.S. availability was not announced, but the company did just launch the new Motorola Edge+ (2023), which we got to spend some time playing around with. So far, we've been pretty impressed with Motorola's recent offerings, from the Edge+ to the Moto G Power 5G. If the Edge 40 is anything like Motorola's latest 2023 flagships, then the company could have another winner on its hands.