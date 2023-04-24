Motorola Edge 40 renders reveal a colorful design and dual camera setup

What you need to know

Motorola is expected to launch the Edge 40 soon.

Official-looking renders of the Edge 40 surfaced on the web, revealing its design.

It has a similar design to the Pro model, although sporting a dual camera setup.

A major leak is the last thing one expects on a Sunday afternoon. However, that's exactly what we got as renders of an upcoming Motorola Edge 40 phone were revealed over the weekend.

The leak comes from Evan Blass on Twitter, who has shared official-looking renders of the device. It comes not long after its sibling, the Edge 40 Pro, launched in Europe early this month. These aren't the first renders to appear for the device, but they give us a much better look at the Edge 40 from different angles.

The Edge 40 shares similar design elements as the Pro model, including the "endless edge" display and the phone's overall design. It's also the successor to the Edge 30, which came as a likable affordable flagship last year.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The alleged Edge 40, however, looks significantly different from the predecessor as it features a more prominent curved display that appears, merging seemingly to the metal frame with rounded corners. The renders further showcase the display incorporating an in-screen fingerprint reader and a hole-punch cutout at the top.

The back of the Motorola Edge 40 appears to have a textured finish on what we assume is a polycarbonate body, a common choice for more affordable Android phones.

It also looks like Motorola is opting for new colorways next to the traditional black colorway. This includes blue, green, and Magenta, and is likely a result of the company's partnership with Pantone, which debuted in the U.S. with Motorola Edge 30 Fusion.

The Edge 40 will apparently feature a redesigned camera module on the rear featuring dual cameras with a 50MP sensor acting as the primary lens. The module follows the same design language found on Motorola's 2023 models, like the Moto G Power 5G. The phone may feature the same sensor as the Edge 40 Pro, alongside a second 12MP sensor.

The other nifty features based on the leaked renders include Dolby Atmos powered speakers, Android 13 shipping out of the box, and possibly some level of water resistance.

The launch date of the Edge 40 has yet to be announced by Motorola. But the latest renders and the recent Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) certification of a couple of Motorola devices (via MySmartPrice) indicate the launch is imminent sooner than later, likely in May.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass)

On the other hand, we have also witnessed the first official teaser indicating the imminent launch of the Moto Razr 2023 next to a rumored Lite version, the renders of which recently appeared online. It looks like Motorola is gearing up for a major launch of its products across the globe in the coming weeks or months.