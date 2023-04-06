Motorola's new Moto G Power 5G gets a lot of the right upgrades for just $300

What you need to know

Motorola introduces the new Moto G Power, now with 5G and a MediaTek chipset.

The phone features a 50MP primary camera and an upgraded 120Hz display.

The Moto G Power 5G will be available in the U.S. on April 13 for just $299.

Motorola's last Moto G Power left a lot to be desired, but the company is back with an upgraded model for 2023, and it seems to hit a lot of the right points.

One of the biggest changes for the Moto G Power 5G is the new MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset, which was launched last year. It sounds like a pretty decent chip, especially since it brings 5G to the new G Power, a first for the lineup. You also have an option for more RAM, with up to 6GB, and storage, with 128 or 256GB expandable.

(Image credit: Motorola)

On the front, Motorola slaps on a 6.5-inch FHD+ panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio, an upgrade from the HD+ panel on the Moto G Power (2022). Additionally, the refresh rate has also been increased to 120Hz, bringing it above some of the best budget Android phones in this price range.

On the back, the G Power 5G has a 50MP primary camera joined by a macro camera and depth sensor. Unfortunately, this is where the MediaTek chip seemingly shows its limitations, as it only supports FHD video capture at 60fps, no 4K.

(Image credit: Motorola)

The phone runs Android 13 out of the box, and Motorola highlights a dedicated Family Space that lets parents set specific apps and screen time limits for kids.

Motorola promises nearly two days of use on a single charge thanks to the 5000mAh battery. It also comes with 15W charging, and while that's not the fastest, it's a step up from the 10W charging Motorola usually includes on its mid-range and budget phones. That said, Motorola only includes a 10W charger in the box, so you might wanna spring for a faster charger.

Rounding off the specs are Bluetooth 5.3, stereo speakers, a 16MP selfie camera, and a fingerprint sensor. Unfortunately, there's no NFC or an IP rating for water resistance, however, the device sports a "water-repellant design."

The Moto G Power 5G retails for just $299 and will be available in the United States starting April 13. The phone will also be available in Canada "in the coming months."