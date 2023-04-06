Motorola's new Moto G Power 5G gets a lot of the right upgrades for just $300
Motorola finally brings the power.
What you need to know
- Motorola introduces the new Moto G Power, now with 5G and a MediaTek chipset.
- The phone features a 50MP primary camera and an upgraded 120Hz display.
- The Moto G Power 5G will be available in the U.S. on April 13 for just $299.
Motorola's last Moto G Power left a lot to be desired, but the company is back with an upgraded model for 2023, and it seems to hit a lot of the right points.
One of the biggest changes for the Moto G Power 5G is the new MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset, which was launched last year. It sounds like a pretty decent chip, especially since it brings 5G to the new G Power, a first for the lineup. You also have an option for more RAM, with up to 6GB, and storage, with 128 or 256GB expandable.
On the front, Motorola slaps on a 6.5-inch FHD+ panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio, an upgrade from the HD+ panel on the Moto G Power (2022). Additionally, the refresh rate has also been increased to 120Hz, bringing it above some of the best budget Android phones in this price range.
On the back, the G Power 5G has a 50MP primary camera joined by a macro camera and depth sensor. Unfortunately, this is where the MediaTek chip seemingly shows its limitations, as it only supports FHD video capture at 60fps, no 4K.
The phone runs Android 13 out of the box, and Motorola highlights a dedicated Family Space that lets parents set specific apps and screen time limits for kids.
Motorola promises nearly two days of use on a single charge thanks to the 5000mAh battery. It also comes with 15W charging, and while that's not the fastest, it's a step up from the 10W charging Motorola usually includes on its mid-range and budget phones. That said, Motorola only includes a 10W charger in the box, so you might wanna spring for a faster charger.
Rounding off the specs are Bluetooth 5.3, stereo speakers, a 16MP selfie camera, and a fingerprint sensor. Unfortunately, there's no NFC or an IP rating for water resistance, however, the device sports a "water-repellant design."
The Moto G Power 5G retails for just $299 and will be available in the United States starting April 13. The phone will also be available in Canada "in the coming months."
