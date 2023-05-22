Motorola Razr 40 Ultra shows up a week early on a retailer's website

What you need to know

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra was listed a bit too soon on a Saudi Arabian retailer's website.

The leaked posting shows the device sporting a 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED display with the possibility of a 32MP and an 8MP dual camera setup.

The leaks double down on previous color leaks for the device, though the retailer lists the colors as "Magenta," "Black," and "Glacier Blue."

The device is listed for 3,999 SSR which would is around $1,066 USD.

As consumers clamor to learn more about Motorola's upcoming foldable launch, one retailer has jumped the gun a bit early.

A Saudi Arabian retailer posted the listings for each available color of the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, as spotted by Twitter user Abhishek Yadav (via Android Authority). The discovery was made five hours prior to the writing of this article, and the listings are still up on the website.

Previous specification leaks suggested the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra may feature a Full HD+ 120Hz panel but with uncertainty behind its true size. Through the Saudi Arabian listing, it now looks like the new foldable will feature a 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED display when unfolded. Internally, the device's listing shows the existence of a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, along with Android 13 being its OS of choice out of the box.

On the back, the listing shows the Razr 40 Ultra's dual camera delivering a 32MP and an 8MP lens. It's not clear how accurate this is, however, given the previous leaks detailing a 12MP and 13MP pairing. The front-facing camera gets a little murky as the website offers two specifications: 12MP and 13MP.

We see from renders that the phone will have a single hole-punch camera cutout, so it seems likely the listing for the figures mixed up somehow, as previous rumors suggested it would have a 32MP selfie camera.

Motorola Razr Ultra ( Razr+ ) listed on Extra .com before launch with official images and price3999 SR ~ ₹88,3716.9" FHD+ pOLED displaySnapdragon 8+ Gen 1Android 13 32MP+8MP12MP+13MP frontNFCWireless charging https://t.co/Y1ikRsdkIr(1/3)#Motorola #Moto #MotoRazrUltra pic.twitter.com/GUiWrKVPtZMay 22, 2023 See more

The early leaked listing seems to double down on a previous leak concerning the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra's possible colorways. Nearly two weeks ago, it was assumed the new higher-end foldable would come with three color options: Barberry (hot pink), Black, and Blue. From the machine-translated text, it looks like the Saudi Arabian site has listed the colors as "Magenta," "Black," and "Glacier Blue" — but the appearance of the phones remains the same as the leaked renders.

The leaks state there is no memory slot for the foldable phone, although it appears it may include 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Previous leaks have floated the possibility of up to 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It also looks like the phone may sport a 3,800mAh battery.

These leaked listings do leave very little to the imagination, but Motorola is preparing for an official launch of the Motorola Razr 40 and the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra on June 1. Lastly, the Saudi Arabian retailer has the new Razr 40 Ultra device going for 3,999 SSR which would equate to around $1,066 USD.

This would be in line with other pricing rumors, particularly in the U.S., where the phone will reportedly be marketed as the "Razr+."