New Motorola Razr leak shows how useful the massive cover display can be

What you need to know

A new set of images and videos have leaked of the next flagship Razr.

The phone will apparently have different names in different markets: Razr 40 Ultra in Europe and Razr+ in the Unites States.

The flagship is set to launch on June 1.

More images and a couple of videos of Motorola's next Razr flagship have been leaked online, giving us our best view of the phone's large external display being used.

The media was posted on Twitter by leaker Evan Blass, depicting users taking selfies with the phone's primary cameras while the device is partially open. Videos also show the phone being opened and a user interacting with the cover screen. One of the videos shows someone playing a game and using navigation.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Evan Blass / Twitter) (Image credit: Evan Blass / Twitter) (Image credit: Evan Blass / Twitter)

A second video shows the cover screen much more clearly, demonstrating the various ways users can take advantage of the large 3.5-inch display. It shows a video playing, a game, playback controls and cover art for a music app, navigation, and it also demonstrates interacting with a notification, allowing full access to the keyboard.

You also get a glimpse of the app shortcuts screen on the cover display, which shows apps like YouTube, the Play Store, Google Maps, and others.

Next to the cameras, you can see a series of notification icons for time, battery life, and other apps. While playing the game, this section shows the current level the user is on, which could be the result of some type of optimization for the Razr's external screen.

Below are stills from the video:

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Evan Blass / Twitter) (Image credit: Evan Blass / Twitter) (Image credit: Evan Blass / Twitter) (Image credit: Evan Blass / Twitter) (Image credit: Evan Blass / Twitter) (Image credit: Evan Blass / Twitter)

In addition to these images and videos, Evan also provided more insight into the foldable's name. Early leaks suggested the phone would be called the Motorola Razr+ before later leaks revealed the Razr 40 Ultra moniker. According to Blass, both are accurate, as the "Razr+" name will be used in the United States, while "Razr 40 Ultra" will be used globally.

While it's great to know that a U.S. launch is apparently happening, it's unclear if there will be any other differences between the U.S. and global variants. Perhaps the company will only offer certain configurations or colors in the U.S. market, although we may not learn the answer until the June 1 launch.

A recent rumor from 91mobiles has also revealed that Motorola may be looking to price the Razr 40 Ultra at $1000. If that's true, it will directly compete with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in the United States. However, that doesn't seem to account for the second "cheaper" Razr model on the way, which could undercut Samsung for users who may not want the larger cover screen.