Motorola Razr 40 leaks in new press images, showing both displays in action

What you need to know

Motorola is expected to launch two new foldable phones this year.

A cheaper Razr 40 was previously leaked, with renders revealing a smaller cover display.

New images show press shots of the smartphone, including the small outer screen.

While everyone's minds are on exciting Google I/O 2023 announcements, some Motorola Razr leaks have snuck in to steal a little bit of the spotlight.

New images of the rumored Motorola Razr 40 were posted by MySmartPrice on Wednesday, showing the foldable phone from just about every angle. The phone is shown in both renders and press images, with people using the phone to take selfies or view content using the phone flipped halfway open, similar to what the Galaxy Z Fold 4 can do.

We also get to see the small cover screen, which shows the date, time, weather, and other information. One image shows various widgets that can be used on the small screen.

What's interesting about these images is that they reveal a few unique colorways for the device, such as olive green, purple, and cream. The images also show that the phone will have a vegan leather finish on the cover panel, which will surely be a nice touch.

There are no spec details about the phone, but it can be assumed we'll see similar or slightly watered-down specs when compared to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. There's also no word on pricing yet either, but the Razr 40 Ultra is rumored to be priced around €1200, so it will likely cost quite a bit less, as the Razr 40 is expected to be Motorola's more "affordable" foldable.

Leaks have pointed to a June 1 launch for the phones, and given the presence of press images, it seems likely that this will be the case. Of course, we just hope that the phones launch in the United States after last year's model skipped North America.