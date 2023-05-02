Leaked Motorola Razr 40 Ultra specs reveal chipset and color options

What you need to know

Motorola is expected to launch the new Razr 40 Ultra in June.

The company has already begun teasing the device, suggesting an imminent launch.

A new leak has revealed the alleged specs for the upcoming foldable.

As we await the next foldables from Samsung, Motorola has a couple of devices of its own to launch. The upcoming Razr successor is expected to launch this June, and we may finally have some specs ahead of the unveiling.

According to XDA-Developers, the upcoming Motorola Razr 40 Ultra may be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, a mid-year refresh to last year's flagship chip. This chipset has launched in many clamshell foldable phones this year, and while it's not the latest and greatest from Qualcomm, it's still a very capable chipset.

XDA also reveals up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The phone could at least have the upper hand against the Galaxy Z Flip 5 when it comes to RAM, as Samsung has limited its clamshell to only 8GB so far.

When it comes to the displays, a Full HD+ 120Hz panel is expected on the main display, while the cover display is said to have a 1056x1066 revolution, making it almost a perfect square. Motorola previously revealed that the cover screen would measure 3.5 inches, taking up much of the cover panel.

(Image credit: Evan Blass / Twitter)

As for the cameras, XDA says it will sport a 12MP and 13MP dual camera setup, which sounds a bit disappointing. The primary sensor will reportedly be a Sony IMX563, which was used in the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Xperia 1 IV, while the ultrawide camera may have an SK Hynix Hi1336 sensor. The phone is also said to sport a 32MP selfie camera on the main display, although it's likely you can use the primary cameras for selfies with the cover screen.

Speaking of the cover screen, XDA says that Motorola may allow users to launch apps from the smaller display, although not all may be supported at launch. Even so, Motorola will apparently have some sort of workaround that may allow users to force apps to open, according to a prompt the publication found:

"This lets you open any app on the external display, even those that aren't designed for the screen size. Apps that aren't designed for the external display may be difficult to use and not function as expected."

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

As for the design, XDA says the phone will come in three colors, "Barberry" (the red/hot-pink color we've seen in previous leaks), "Black," and "Blue." In addition, the device hinge would enable a feature similar to Samsung's Flex Mode on the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

While there was no information on the more affordable Razr 40 (previously the Razr Lite), the Razr 40 Ultra is shaping up to be a decent competitor to Samsung's Z Flip series. Now, we just need to cross our fingers for an imminent launch and one that includes North America.