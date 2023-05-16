The next Motorola Razr is coming, June launch date confirmed

What you need to know

Motorola teases the launch even for the next Razr foldable.

The company is expected to launch the Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra.

The launch takes place on June 1.

After plenty of leaks and rumors, Motorola has confirmed the launch date of its upcoming Razr flagship. The company is holding the launch on June 1, 2023, per a teaser on its official Twitter account, which includes the tagline "Flip the script."

The teaser doesn't reveal much about the phone, only showing a glimpse of a silhouette of the phone from its side profile as it closes. The company doesn't even name the phone, although previous leaks have revealed that it may be called the Razr 40 Ultra.

The company has also ramped up teasers on Weibo, where Lenovo executive Chen Jin has posted videos highlighting the external display on the phone. "Our support for applications — it will definitely impress the industry and everyone," one video says (via machine translation).

The display on the Razr 40 Ultra will apparently measure a whopping 3.5 inches, and users will likely be able to interact with it in all sorts of ways, from opening apps to checking notifications, taking selfies, and more.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Leaked renders have already revealed what the phone is expected to look like, including the large cover screen and the three color options the phone will likely launch in.

Additionally, renders and press images have also revealed the Razr 40, which is set to be a cheaper model with a smaller cover screen. And while specs for this model are largely unknown, the flagship Razr 40 Ultra is expected to sport a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage. Both phones may also support a type of flex mode that will allow the device to remain half open for selfies and other creative uses.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

With a June 1 launch date set, it won't be long before we get the full picture for these foldable phones, including availability and price. Since the Razr 2022 skipped North America, our fingers remain crossed for a U.S. launch, which is starting to seem likely.