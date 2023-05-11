Check out these gorgeous renders of the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra in different colors

What you need to know

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is rumored to launch in early June.

New renders show off the foldable phone in different colorways.

The phone may be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and launch alongside a cheaper model.

We're still coming off our high from the exciting Pixel Fold launch, but we're also excited about the launch of Motorola's upcoming Razr. The phone has been leaked a few times already, but a new set of images give us a clear look at the phone, its massive cover display, and its different colorways.

The images were posted by leaker Evan Blass and appear to be official renders of the upcoming Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. The phone is shown off in different angles, both folded and unfolded. The main display and very prominent cover screen reveal the "Razr 40 Ultra" moniker, meaning the name of the phone is all but confirmed.

Image 1 of 13 (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass)

Most interestingly, we finally get the clearest look at the phone's three colorways. It was previously rumored that the phone would be available in Barberry, Black, and Blue color options. It's unclear if this is a result of Motorola's partnership with Pantone, which brought us the unique Viva Magenta Mototola Edge 30 Fusion, but it seems likely.

You can also just make out what appears to be a textured back on the Barberry colorway, which could be a vegan leather finish similar to the Edge 30 Fusion.

Given the recent leaks that have appeared for both devices, the Razr 40 Ultra and its cheaper counterpart may be close to launching. Just this week, we saw a collection of press images for the Razr 40, offering a look at the smaller external display and the various widgets available.

Leaked specs indicate that at least the Ultra model would be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. We may also get a 12MP dual-camera setup nestled within the 3.2-inch cover display, which is reported to have a resolution of 1056x1066.

A Lenovo exec has already stated that a launch was coming "very soon," and the rumored June 1 launch date is approaching, meaning we may not have very long to get the full details about the phones.