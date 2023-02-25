Mint Mobile deal alert: Get 50% off the Google Pixel 7 and six FREE months of wireless

We're certainly no strangers to great Google Pixel 7 deals, but we've just uncovered a particularly interesting Mint Mobile offer that deserves more attention than it's getting. Join the prepaid wireless carrier and bundle six months of service with a 128GB Pixel 7, and Mint Mobile will give you 50% off (opens in new tab) the phone (a $300 straight discount) and an additional six months of wireless for 100% free. No trade-in required.

To put it another way, you'll be getting one of the best Android phones that money can buy AND outstanding wireless coverage for as little as $33 per month or $389 if you pay upfront (with the 4GB/month plan). Of course, the deal only works if you're willing to change wireless carriers, but if you've been looking for a change anyway, this is an outstanding opportunity.

Get six months of Mint Mobile and $300 off the Pixel 7

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 Bundle Deal: Get $300 off the Google Pixel 7 plus six months of FREE service at Mint Mobile (opens in new tab) Everyone's favorite Ryan Reynolds-owned wireless carrier, Mint Mobile just kicked off a deal that'll slash $300 off the price of the Google Pixel 7 AND give you six months of free wireless service when you bring your existing number and buy any six-month plan. All things said and done, this offer has the potential to knock your phone bill down to just $33 per month, plus you're getting an excellent 2022 smartphone out of the deal. If you're happy with your wireless service, no worries, but if you've been thinking about switching to a prepaid carrier, don't miss this deal.

MVNO deals: Mint Mobile (opens in new tab) | Visible (opens in new tab) | Boost (opens in new tab) | Tello (opens in new tab) | Cricket (opens in new tab)

As we detailed in our Google Pixel 7 review, this flagship is one of the best smartphones on the market today, complete with a stunning, sophisticated design, fantastic cameras, and the efficient Tensor G2 chipset. Naturally, a great phone can only go so far without a great carrier, and Mint Mobile is no slouch. This popular MVNO uses T-Mobile's massive 5G/4G LTE network to provide great coverage and perks like free calls to Mexico and Canada, a free mobile hotspot, and no contracts or hidden fees.

The prices we quote above are for the 4GB/month plan, but the same Pixel 7 bundle deal is available for Mint's 10GB, 15GB, and Unlimited plans — so take your pick.

If this offer from Mint doesn't do the trick, check out our full list of the best Google Pixel 7 deals of the month to see what else is out there.

Now that you've got your hands on a sweet new smartphone, keep all of your data and precious memories intact with our step-by-step Android to Android transfer guide.