I tested over 50 phones in 2024 — these are my Prime Day picks

I get a ridiculous number of phones, and it has been busier than usual in 2024. I crossed the 50-phone mark by the end of June, but you're not here to know about that — you want recommendations on which phone to buy, and I'm here to deliver it.

I tend to suggest Pixels, and while the Pixel 8a is a good deal at $449, I'm more interested in another device that incidentally costs the same right now: the OnePlus 12R. OnePlus did all the right things in 2024, and the 12R takes the best features of the stellar OnePlus 12 but is much more accessible, just like what the Pixel 8a does with the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro.

The OnePlus 12R debuted at $499, and the 16GB/256GB version I'm highlighting here usually costs $599. But right now, you can get that model for just $449 on Amazon, and that is the single best phone deal around if you need a new mid-range phone.

OnePlus 12R (16GB/256GB): $599 $449 at Amazon The OnePlus 12R has a vibrant AMOLED screen, powerful hardware that handles demanding games, and a great 50MP camera at the back. In my use, I easily got a day and a half between charges even with heavy use, and the phone takes just 30 minutes to charge thanks to 100W charging.

✅Recommended if: You need a powerful phone that looks good and takes fabulous photos and videos. The OnePlus 12R also has the best battery life in this segment, and with 100W charging as standard, you won't ever have to leave it plugged in overnight.

❌Skip this deal if: You want clean software or a great auxiliary sensor. While the main 50MP camera on the 12R is fantastic, the wide-angle lens is strictly average.

The regular OnePlus 12 is also on sale at the moment, and you can buy it for $599. While that is enticing, you're not necessarily getting a whole lot more; the OnePlus 12 has wireless charging, better auxiliary cameras, and will get an additional software update. If you think that's worth an extra $150, then yes, you should get the OnePlus 12.

Having used both extensively, I think the OnePlus 12R is the better value of the two devices; it looks and feels the same, you get the same great AMOLED panel and main camera, and the exact same software. The phone isn't without faults; the wide-angle camera isn't as good as the Pixel 8a, and it won't get as many updates. But if you want a powerful phone that will last several years, the OnePlus 12R is a terrific deal at $449.