Huawei might've teased an overseas Mate XT tri-fold launch for February

Huawei's "innovative product launch" on X may have teased the upcoming global launch of the Mate XT Ultimate Design.

The OEM refrained from confirming the product in question; however, its teaser image seems to cultivate such speculation.

The Mate XT, the world's first tri-fold, debuted in September 2024 with a 10-2.inch display when fully unfolded with a 3K resolution, and an eye-watering price tag.

Huawei may have teased good news for consumers who've been eyeing the world's first tri-fold.

Recently, Huawei posted an "innovative product launch" teaser on X, which leaves speculation to wonder if its the company's tri-fold (via Android Authority). The Chinese OEM said, "Be part of the extraordinary as we unveil the ultimate." The final part "the ultimate," seemingly refers to the Mate XT, also known as the Mate XT Ultimate Design.

Additionally, the post features a teaser image that looks like the Z-Shape we often see the Mate XT in for promotional photos.

The brief teaser ends by saying the full reveal will occur on February 18 in Kuala Lumpur, the capital city of Malaysia.

It's worth noting that nothing is confirmed by Huawei at this point. Aside from users speculating it could be the Mate XT in its X thread, the company has only responded with "Stay tuned!"

As a reminder, Huawei launched the world's first tri-fold — to Samsung's surprise — in September 2024. When fully unfolded, the device features an immersive, tablet-like 10.2-inch display. The interesting thing about this phone is that users can use it in different "modes" or "states." Using a singular screen will grant you a more slab phone-style 6.4-inch OLED display while unfolding an additional screen provides a 7.9-inch experience.

At its maximum, the Mate XT is said to utilize the company's "golden ratio" of 16:11 in 3K resolution.

Huawei also highlighted its newly developed hinge for the Mate XT, which can accommodate internal and external bending. This was done to aid its durability with continuous opening and closing in a user's daily life.

The circular camera array offers three lenses: a 50MP primary lens, a 12MP ultrawide-angle lens, and a 12MP periscope lens. A wealth of Huawei's AI met users in China several months ago. AI features to help users write, edit pictures, and more were among its initial highlights.

The Mate XT, given its design, was quite expensive, starting at ¥19,999 (~$2,808). It seems likely we'll see a high price here in the U.S. should this teaser point toward the tri-fold. But, perhaps we are looking at a global launch of the Mate XT as the publication states it received "confirmation" that Huawei would do so in Q1 2025.