How to buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: your preorder guide

The future of the foldable is here, and this guide will tell you everything you need to know to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 today. Just as we expected, both the Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 were announced this morning at Samsung's Unpacked 2022 event, alongside the Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro, and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless earbuds.

All of these devices are expected to hit store shelves on August 26th, but you can beat the crowds by preordering whatever you want today. In fact, retailers might even reward you for shopping early with massive discounts, free accessories, and more. These deals are still trickling in, but keep reading for all of the most up-to-date information and links so you can preorder the Galaxy Fold 4 now.

We're still trying to figure out everything that this phone can do, but we can already tell that the Z Fold 4 is quite the improvement over its predecessor, complete with a sleeker design, improved battery life, and top-of-the-line cameras lifted from the Samsung Galaxy S22. Just like the Z Fold 3, the premium foldable experience comes at a price, with most retailers selling the phone for around $1,799.99. That's just one more reason why you should take advantage of a preorder deal before the release day hits.

Where to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung: Go direct for the best early offers live right now.

Amazon: We don't have official information from Amazon just yet, but expect some pretty competitive pricing, at the very least.

Best Buy: No news from Best Buy either, but don't be surprised if they go live with an enticing trade-in offer.

Walmart: We're still waiting on details, but a solid trade-in deal or free gift is likely.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Up to $1,000 of trade-in credit, plus free memory upgrade, and more Samsung really isn't messing around with its preorder deal. Not only are they offering up to $1,000 of trade-in credit if you send in an old device (potentially dropping the price of the phone down to $799.99), it will also hook you up with a complimentary memory upgrade, a free standing cover with a case for your S Pen, and $100 of instant credit to spend on accessories in the Samsung store.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: $1,799.99 $799.99 with trade-in at AT&T The Samsung preorder promotion might be impressive, but AT&T is no slouch, either. The wireless carrier is offering up to $1,000 of trade-in credit if you send them any old Galaxy phone, regardless of age or condition. It will also throw in a free memory upgrade, which means you'll get the 512GB device for the price of the 256GB version.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Up to $800 of trade-in credit, plus discounted accessories and more Verizon has also entered the ring with a comprehensive deal that's worth looking into. Order the Z Fold 4 before its August 26 release date and you'll be eligible to receive up to $800 of trade-in credit, a free memory upgrade, and 50% off select phone cases in the Verizon store. They'll also give you a $200 Verizon gift card if you switch from a competing wireless carrier.

