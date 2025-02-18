Major Pixel 9a leak spotlights specs and every rumored design change

What you need to know

A German publication claims to have obtained the Pixel 9a's specs, stating it will feature a 6.3-inch OLED display with a max 120Hz refresh rate.

The device is rumored again to feature a dual camera array with a 48MP primary lens and a 13MP ultrawide lens and the Tensor G4 SoC.

Many of these rumors double down on what we've seen previously; however, the Pixel 9a could see a price hike in the U.S. as it rises to $499 at start.

The leaks keep coming as another report claims to have revealed the specs of Google's upcoming budget Pixel.

The company's affordable Pixel 9a reportedly had its specifications leaked by WinFuture (German). The publication cites "available technical data," stating the Pixel 9a could hit the market with a 6.3-inch OLED display with a max 120Hz refresh rate. The panel allegedly supports HDR10 Plus, as well. The post includes a rumored look at the device in four colors; however, the highlight is this screen's bezels.

A glance suggests the Pixel 9a will have slightly thicker bezels compared to the flagship Pixel 9 series. The phone's leaked renders show a completely flat screen and sides alongside rounded corners — which stays within Google's theme.

The back is another area where we could see change as rumors continue to claim there's a dual-camera array in our future. Of course, this is similar to the base Pixel 9; however, the Pixel 9a could see a 48MP primary lens with OIS (optical image stabilization) and a 13MP ultrawide lens. These lenses contrast the vanilla Pixel 9's 50MP and 48MP alternatives.

What's more, the housing array is in focus as Google may drop the thick, protruding camera visor on the Pixel 9a. The renderings claim the array will be minimal and flush to the back panel for a near-flat surface.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: WinFuture) (Image credit: WinFuture)

Rumors add the phone may debut with a 5,100mAh battery, as well as a 128GB and a 256GB storage option with 8GB RAM across both. Google's Tensor G4, which is packed into the flagship Pixel 9 series, is expected to power the Pixel 9a. Once again, the post reiterates colors we've seen before, like Obsidian, Porcelain, Peony, and Iris.

Lastly, the publication suggests the Pixel 9a could see a starting price of €499 in Europe (~$520).

The alleged specs of the Pixel 9a have been surfacing since December, which is when we first got a glimpse of its potential contents. The current rumors double down on several aspects such as its 6.3-inch display, color options, usage of the Tensor G4, and primary camera strength. Curiously, the leaked pricing from last year claims the U.S. could see the same price tag as what's rumored for Europe: $499 for its base model. A rumored price hike was stated for the larger 256GB option.

Regarding the renders, we've seen similar aesthetics and designs leaked before and those have remained consistent through the latest ones.

Google typically unveils the current series' A-series phone the following year (toward the spring) and recent rumors state that could happen again. Speculation claims Google is preparing for a March 26 debut for the Pixel 9a with pre-orders opening one week beforehand (around March 19).