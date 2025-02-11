Massive Pixel 9a leak reveals official-looking renders, color options

What you need to know

Leaked renders of the alleged Pixel 9a surfaced online giving out design details and all the colors.

Renders show that Google might've given up on the thick camera visor on this device for the first time

The device will supposedly come with a new 48-megapixel main sensor.

The leaks just keep getting better for the upcoming budget Pixel 9a and this time we got to see the full renders of the device, along with its four new colorways (via Android Headlines).

According to the publication, the Pixel 9a will arrive looking a lot like its predecessors but with one major design change. The phone is supposedly ditching the thick camera visor that is the signature on all other Pixel phones from the past few years. The phone is said to showcase the cameras flush with the rear panel of the device, basically giving it a smooth, sleek finish while showcasing a dual camera array. These rumors are backed by the most recent leak of the Pixel 9a cases which didn't seem to have the same camera cutout in them as other Pixel models.

The publication further notes that the Pixel 9a lineup will come in the same colors as the Pixel 9 series i.e., Peony, Obsidian, and Porcelain, along with an Iris (purple) color and matching cases to go with it.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Android Headlines)

As for the hardware, the renders show that the Pixel 9a will have two bars on the side for the physical buttons, which will mostly be the power and volume controls, rounded corners, and a flat display. The publication adds that this year's device is a tad larger, with dimensions of 154 x 73 x 8.9mm compared to the 152.1 mm on the Pixel 8a. The reason is, that the device would likely see a larger battery with a capacity of 5,100mAh and increased charging speeds as well, 23W wired and 7.5W wireless.

Furthermore, Android Headlines adds that the main camera on the device is said to get an update. Supposedly the tech giant is letting go of the 64MP main sensor for a new 1/2-inch 48MP main sensor with an f/1.7 aperture. It is said to be sticking with the 13MP ultrawide camera along with the same 13MP selfie camera.

While these still seem like speculations, leaks like this should always be taken with caution. However, it seems like we don't have to wait for long since another leak now claims the Google Pixel 9a will debut in March, with preorders for the device opening on March 19. The device is also said to feature two configurations for $399 and $499 (256GB), respectively.