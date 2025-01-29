The Google Pixel 9a's exact release date is already known, report claims

What you need to know

The Google Pixel 9a will debut on March 26, with pre-orders opening a week prior, according to a report from Android Headlines.

This is over a month earlier than the Pixel 8a released last year, but it follows Google's recent shift toward earlier release windows.

The Pixel 9a's base model is expected to cost the same $499 as its predecessor, with the 256GB configuration retailing for $599.

We've seen two top Android midrangers debut over the last few months, including the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE and the OnePlus 13R. Now, the highly-anticipated Google Pixel 9a will soon join those midrange devices in just a few months, according to a new report. Expected to bring a refreshed design with no camera bar and the same $499 starting price tag, the Pixel 9a could be a budget alternative to the pricier aforementioned midrangers.

A report from Android Headlines now claims the Google Pixel 9a will debut in March, with pre-orders for the device opening on March 19. The device will start shipping and become available in stores beginning March 26. Android Headlines' report cites an anonymous source for the Pixel 9a's release date, and the publication has a track record of accuracy.

The Pixel 9a's expected March release date is earlier in the year than the current Pixel 8a debuted in 2024. Google released the Google Pixel 8a in May last year, around the time of its Google I/O developer conference. However, Google also shifted the Pixel 9 series' release date forward last year, and it makes sense for the Pixel 9a to follow suit. Google I/O's greater focus on AI rather than Android and smartphones could be another reason for the change.

A rumored rendering of the Google Pixel 9a, now believed to debut in March 2025. (Image credit: Android Headlines)

The Google Pixel 9a's competitors are more expensive than the Pixel 8a was, leading some to believe that the Pixel 9a could get a price hike as well. As it turns out, the latest leaks and reports predict that is — and isn't — something to worry about. The base-model Pixel 9a with 128GB of storage is rumored to cost $499, just like last year.

However, the upgraded Pixel 9a configuration with 256GB of storage will retail for $599, which is a $40 increase compared to the current model, per the report. This could be the configuration most Pixel 9a buyers go for, as there's no way to upgrade the storage after purchase and 128GB is getting thin in 2025.

If anything, this report suggests we'll learn more about the Google Pixel 9a ahead of its expected March 2025 release. Rumors and leaks typically pick up as an announcement date gets closer, before the eventual official reveal.