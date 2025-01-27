New Pixel 9a leak reveals storage options of the handset and a price hike

What you need to know

Google’s next mid-range handset is likely to launch during 2025’s IO event.

Ahead of the launch, the Pixel 9a leak indicates its storage options, which include 128GB and 256GB storage options.

It is the same as the predecessor model, the Pixel 8a, and an earlier leak also hinted at 8GB of RAM.

Another report has indicated the possible price hike of the larger storage option.

Google’s next product launch this year could be the Pixel 9a, the mid-range phone, which is supposedly a toned version of the current Pixel 9 series. While several leaks have hinted at what to expect, the new leak reveals the storage options of the upcoming handset.

The leak comes from Roland Quandt on BlueSky, who shared that the Pixel 9a would launch with 128GB and 256GB storage options. It appears Google isn’t changing or adding storage options for its A-series lineup, as previous iterations, like the Pixel 8a, which also arrived in the same storage variants across regions.

On the other hand, Android Headlines has shared that Google might introduce a price hike to the larger 256GB storage option of the Pixel 9a. The device would cost $599 for the 256GB, a slight price bump from the previous iteration, which cost $559. However, the publication indicates that the Pixel 9a could still start at $499 as before for the base 128GB model.

(Image credit: Roland Quandt)

In a different BlueSky post, Quandt shared an image of the Pixel 9a from the front. Per the wallpaper, tipster notes that it could be the official render — although taken from a third-party phone accessories maker, which does reveal the front pane of the upcoming mid-range handset.

Although skeptical of this image into consideration, it still looks familiar to the Pixel 8a with rounded corners and the conventional punch-hole camera. While it also corroborates the leaked renders, the major difference that one could expect from the Pixel 9a, in terms of design, should be at the back.

It looks like Google might be bringing the signature camera bar at the back, which is quite popular amongst the flagship Pixel series. The leak suggests that the 9a will have dual cameras set up at the back, which appear completely flushed in towards the rear panel. These cameras are said to be a 48MP GN8 Quad Dual Pixel main camera accompanied by a 13MP secondary camera, and on the front, there could be another 13MP selfie shooter.

Also, the latest storage variant leak from Quandt corroborates with the previous detailed spec leak, which further shared the same storage options next to the 8GB of RAM.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The same leak shared the device’s chipset, which is Google's Tensor G4 coupled with Titan M2 security processor. It will also feature a 6.3-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and the device’s color options comprise Obsidian, Porcelain, Iris, and Peony.

The Pixel 9a, like its flagship counterparts, will likely ship with Android 15 along with the promise of seven-year OS updates, next to security and feature drops, which is a notable promise irrespective of being a mid-range phone.