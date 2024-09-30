Pixel 9a renders might shock you with the lack of this iconic design element

What you need to know

A batch of alleged renderings about the Pixel 9a have surfaced and showcase a staggering change to its rear panel.

The device may drop the Pixel 9 series' massive camera bump and opt for an array that's flush to the phone's back.

Rumors add the phone may continue to sport a 6.1-inch display and it could pick up a slightly larger battery.

Previous rumors claim the Pixel 9a could grab a year-old modem and feature a change to its Tensor G4 that could result in hotter temps.

We're likely several months away from Google's next budget phone, but that's not stopping the leaks as they reignite previous speculations.

A collaboration between X tipster OnLeaks and Android Headlines brought about a series of leaked Pixel 9a renderings. There are a couple of standouts with these leaked renderings, such as its large bezels. It seems the Pixel 9a will sport some rather striking bezels around its display, which features rounded corners.

Moreover, the renders offered a look at the back of the device and its surprising departure from the massive camera bar we've seen on the Pixel 9 series.

There's a subtle black outline around the supposed dual-camera array and an LED flash off to the side of it. When angled, the renders don't show a "bump." The Pixel 9a is rumored to do away with the bump, but it's unclear how/if this will affect the strength of its cameras. For context, the Pixel 8a features a 64MP primary lens and a 13MP ultrawide camera.

Google is suspected of continuing to offer a "boxy" design like the Pixel 9 series. The budget variant is rumored to offer flat sides, which these rumors show could take on a matte finish.

Rumors add the Pixel 9a could sport a 6.1-inch display like its predecessor alongside an 8/128GB (RAM/storage) configuration. Additionally, the publication states the phone could pick up a battery that's "a tad larger" than the 4,492mAh in the Pixel 8a.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Android Headlines)

Typically the alleged real-life images appear after the renderings, but that didn't happen this time. In late August, a set of images posted on Facebook supposedly showcased the Pixel 9a — and that staggering minimalistic camera array change. The camera bump shined in a close-up shot, giving us a detailed look at how flush it might be to the Pixel 9a's rear panel. The imagery continued to show glimpses at the SIM tray, USB-C port, and speaker grille at the bottom of the device.

Additional rumors from September suggested Google could pack a year-old piece of hardware into the Pixel 9a. Supposedly, the phone could rock the older Exynos Modem 5300 instead of Samsung's recent 5400 version. Efficiency and cooling were listed among the aspects the device could miss if Google opts for older tech.

Moreover, the Pixel 9a could also see an odd change to its Tensor G4 SoC. Rumors state the chip could see a "plastic packaging" change that could alter its heating/cooling capabilities. We've seen this before with the Pixel 7a as Google shifted toward the "worse" IPOP method instead of Samsung's proprietary FOPLP-PoP.

This thicker IPOP method could result in the Pixel 9a clinging to the heat its SoC produces, resulting in an overall hotter phone. These are all rumors, so we'll have to see which way Google's judgment swings once it's here.

The device could launch in Q2 2025.